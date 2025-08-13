Ducati’s motocross bike, Desmo450 MX, hits U.S. dealerships

Ducati’s march into the motocross market has made its way to U.S. dealerships with the recent arrival of the all-new Desmo450 MX, marking a historic milestone in Ducati’s legendary racing heritage.

The Ducati Desmo450 MX features a Desmodromic valve system in a 450cc dirt bike engine. (Photos: Ducati)

The Desmo450 MX features a single-cylinder 449.6 cc engine, the same system used on all Ducati racing bikes, including MotoGP. The lightweight aluminum frame is designed to minimize welds, enhancing the solidity, lightness, and rigidity of the structure.

It’s the only bike in its category featuring a Desmodromic engine, that, coupled with a powerful engine delivery and aluminum frame, makes it ideal for both professional and amateur riders.

With an MSRP of $11,495, the Desmo450 MX has an extensive catalog of Ducati Performance accessories. Akrapovič titanium exhaust systems, Brembo Racing components, and CNC-machined parts are all accessible via the Ducati Configurator.

To complete the race-inspired look, Ducati also offers a full line of technical gear developed in collaboration with Drudi Performance, featuring apparel and equipment from Alpinestars, Arai, and Spidi.

“This moment is more than just a product launch — it’s the start of a new chapter for Ducati in North America.” — Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America.

“With the Desmo450 MX now at dealerships, we are one step closer to bringing Ducati Red to the starting line in U.S. motocross,” Chinnock adds.

The Desmo450 MX made its U.S. racing debut on July 5 at The RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan.



The Desmo450 MX made its competitive debut at the 2024 Italian Prestige MX1, taking home the title. It also earned a podium finish at the 2025 MXGP World Championship. In early July, the Desmo450 MX competed at two AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds — RedBud and Spring Creek. The appearances marked the first time a Ducati competed at a U.S. national motocross event.

Ducati received full AMA homologation in early July. With production bikes now reaching North American dealers, the brand’s entry into American motocross racing is on schedule for the 2026 season and will be led in partnership with Troy Lee Designs.