Ducati and Troy Lee Designs join forces for Desmo450 MX launch

In a historic moment for both Ducati and American off-road racing, Ducati and Troy Lee Designs have announced a groundbreaking partnership, marking the Borgo Panigale company’s intention to enter Supercross off-road racing in the U.S. with the Ducati Desmo450 MX, the first for the company. This also marks the Desmo450 MX’s first public appearance in the United States.

Ducati has partnered with Troy Lee Designs to create special graphics for the new Desmo450 MX. Photo: Ducati Motor Holding SpA

The first step in this partnership is the presence of the Troy Lee Designs team in Ducati Red at eight rounds of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship. The American team will exhibit a protoype of Desmo450 MX in the Supercross paddock, with special graphics created by the well-known Californian designer.

“We are super stoked to be partnering with Ducati, one of the most prestigious brands in motorcycling,” states Troy Lee, founder of Troy Lee Designs. “Racing is core to our brand and enables us to develop our products for safety at the highest performance levels. I look forward to making history together with this partnership.”

Representatives of Ducati North America will also be present at each stop of this “tour,” where they will be able to provide the public with information on the first “made in Borgo Panigale” motocross bike, which will be available on the North American market starting in July 2025.

Desmo450 MX

The Desmo450 MX is the only motocross bike in the world equipped with a Desmodromic valve timing system. This system, also used by Ducati in MotoGP and WorldSBK, allows for higher rpm than a traditional spring system. This enables riders to reduce the number of gear changes between corners and, more importantly, at the start. Another unique feature of the Desmo450 MX is its extremely advanced electronics, derived from that used by Ducati in MotoGP, which represents a unique innovation in off-road competition.

Troy Lee Designs Ducati – Tour schedule