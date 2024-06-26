Ducati North America celebrates 2023 Sales Award winners

North America remains a crucial market for the Ducati brand. This international significance was highlighted during the Ducati Global Dealer Conference, which was held in late 2023.

Ducati Newport Beach, recipients of the “Southwest Region, Top Sales Volume” & “North America, Top Sales Volume” Awards, celebrated this year’s “We Ride as One” event. (Photo: Ducati North America)

Ducati North America announces the winners of its 2023 Sales Awards, recognizing outstanding sales performance and growth achievements. Accolades were presented for Top Sales Volume and Top Growth across various regions and overall Top Sales Volume awards for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

2023 Sales Awards Winners

Northeast Region, Top Sales Volume: Ducati New York – New York, NY

Southeast Region, Top Sales Volume: Ducati Miami – Miami, FL

Southwest Region, Top Sales Volume: Ducati Newport Beach – Costa Mesa, CA

South Central Region, Top Sales Volume: Advanced Motorsports Ducati Dallas – Dallas, TX

Northwest Region, Top Sales Volume: MotoCorsa – Portland, OR

Midwest Region, Top Sales Volume: Ducati Detroit – Birmingham, MI

Mid-Atlantic Region, Top Sales Volume: Motorcycles of Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

México, Top Sales Volume: DLG Moto Art – México, DF

Canada, Top Sales Volume: Motos Illimitées Ducati Montréal – Montréal, QC

North America, Top Sales Volume: Ducati Newport Beach – Costa Mesa, CA

Top Growth Award: Ducati Tampa Bay – Tampa, FL

In addition to the regional and national categories, the Italian brand also recognized Nate Stickney, Owner of Ducati Sanford, with a special award for his dealership’s dedication and performance as Ducati Dealer of the Year 2023 for North & South America. The award was personally presented to Stickney by Ducati’s global vice president of sales, Francesco Milicia.

Ducati North America has congratulated all the winners and thanked them for their exceptional contribution to the brand’s success. “As we look forward to another year of growth and achievement, these awards underscore the dedication and excellence of our dealer network,” says Ducati