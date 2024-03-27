Ducati sales down five percent in 2023

Ducati closed 2023 with 58,224 motorcycles delivered worldwide, which places it as the third-best year in the company’s history in terms of sales. However, the company reported a slight decrease of 5% compared to 2022 (61,562).

Ducati’s top markets included Italy, the U.S., and Germany. However, China fell from the fourth spot to No. 6 as it dropped -47% in 2023. (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati noted that the operating result recorded in 2023 was its best ever, with 112 million euros, and profitability increased by 10.5% compared to the previous year.

Henning Jens, Ducati CFO, comments: ”2023 was characterized by a global motorcycle market scenario with a growing competition and challenging economic situations around the world. Despite this, Ducati could close the year with a further improvement in profitability reaching 10.5% Return on Sales and a new record operating result. This was possible thanks to a very attractive model mix and a great focus on cost discipline and efficiency in all processes. The result also shows that Ducati operates with a clear strategy on a robust financial basis, delivering a good performance even in challenging years.”

Italy was Ducati’s No. 1 market last year, followed by the United States in second. Germany, the third largest market, recorded its best sales performance for the second consecutive year. However, the company said in a press release that China was down 47% at the end of 2023 due to a variety of issues, falling to No. 6 from No. 4 overall.

”At Ducati, we love to create high-end, sophisticated, and technologically advanced bikes with distinctive designs for all those Ducatisti that want an exclusive and prestigious product and enter the Ducati family,” says Francesco Milcia, Ducati VP of global sales and after sales. “Over 2023, the product range has been highly appreciated by enthusiasts worldwide. Limited and numbered editions such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini sold out quickly, establishing themselves as true collector items of great value. The same has happened with the Ducati Diavel for Bentley and the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, presented at the end of last year.”

Ducati built five replica race bikes, which will arrive in dealers starting in May. The motorcycles will be made even more unique by the rider’s original signature on the tank, the certificate of authenticity, and a dedicated wood shipping box.

The Italian manufacturer’s model mix contributed to the sales performance, with the Multistrada V4 in all its versions again being the best-selling bike, with 10,480 units delivered, followed by the Scrambler Ducati 800 family (7,010 units) and the Monster (6,854 units).

The sophisticated and technology-packed Diavel V4, based on the V4 Granturismo engine, proved to be a hit with customers as 2,883 units were delivered in 2023. In addition, all the limited and numbered Ducati Diavel for Bentley – a new collector’s edition model born from the collaboration between Ducati and Bentley and presented in the context of Art Basel in Miami – have already been reserved.

Ducati enthusiasts also approved of the new Panigale V4, based on the V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine, which recorded a 16% jump in deliveries over the previous year. The Panigale V4 is the most sophisticated superbike in the Ducati range, boosted by the company’s on-track efforts in the past year.

Racetracks worldwide saw Ducati win the MotoGP, World, and WorldSSP world championships in 2023. To celebrate, Ducati built five limited edition Panigales inspired by that of the Ducati Champions and dedicated components. The 2023 Replica bikes, which will arrive in dealers starting in May, will be made even more unique by the rider’s original signature on the tank, the certificate of authenticity, and a dedicated wood shipping box.

Dealers worldwide are starting to receive the 2024 Ducati range. Ducati presented the seven new models between July and December 2023 at the Ducati World Première. The Ducati sales network consists of 843 motorcycle dealerships in over 90 countries.