Ducati and Bentley collaborate on limited edition Diavel

Ducati and Bentley have jointly announced a new, limited-edition motorcycle that celebrates the best of both iconic brands: the Ducati Diavel for Bentley. Born from the collaboration between the two manufacturers, the project links Ducati and Bentley with a vision of performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

The bike was revealed to the public at a design event during Art Basel week in Miami Beach. (Photo: Ducati)

With the Diavel V4 as a base, Ducati has integrated many style-characterizing elements of the Bentley Batur – a limited-series model handcrafted by Bentley. The Diavel for Bentley will be created in a numbered series limited to 500+50 units, the latter reserved for Bentley customers.

The Centro Stile Ducati, in collaboration with Bentley designers, created a new design for this special motorcycle, drawing inspiration from the Batur from which it takes some of its horizontal lines. The Scarab Green color comes from the Bentley Mulliner palette and is used throughout the bodywork.

The decisive and aggressive lines of the Diavel V4 have also been heavily revised through the components: many of the characteristic features of the Batur are employed in different parts of the bike. The forged rims, designed and created for this motorcycle, recall the shapes of those of the car and are painted in Dark Titanium Satin, leaving some machined surfaces visible.

The Diavel for Bentley will be created in a numbered series limited to 500+50 units, the latter reserved for Bentley customers.

Batur is Bentley’s most powerful production car ever, with a 730 hp twin-turbo W12 engine, coach-built in just 18 units. The Batur combines Bentley craftsmanship with sculptured, muscular bodywork that defines a new design DNA and previews a new design direction for the brand. The 18 units of the Batur are individually hand-crafted by Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world and Bentley’s in-house bespoke division.

In addition to the 500 Diavel for Bentley models, Ducati also offers a series of just 50 models called Diavel for Bentley Mulliner. The 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliners will be available exclusively to Bentley customers, who through direct collaboration with the designers of the Centro Stile Ducati, will be able to configure their Diavel for Bentley Mulliner with different colors for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fiber parts and rims. They will also be able to choose the same color as their car for the bodywork parts or one of those from the exclusive palette selected by the designers of the Crewe company.

This is the first collaboration between the two VW-owned brands.

The Diavel for Bentley, like all collectible Ducatis, is delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a passenger seat and a motorcycle cover. The name of the model and the production number of the unit are engraved on a plate inserted in the carbon fiber cover of the vertical head on the right side of the motorcycle. Both the dashboard, equipped as standard with a turn-by-turn navigator, and the LED matrix of the rear light cluster offer a special animation at the key-on which makes the Diavel for Bentley even more unmistakable. Finally, each Diavel for Bentley will be delivered in an exclusive personalized wooden case.

The collaboration between the two manufacturers has also led to the creation of a Capsule Collection, reserved for Diavel for Bentley owners, which allows customers to complete their look with a helmet and jacket (available in both men’s and women’s versions) in a limited edition, with a matching color scheme from the motorcycle.

The Diavel for Bentley adopts the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which is a central element of its design. The powerful (168 hp) engine has excellent torque but is also light and compact. The Twin Pulse combustion order, together with the customized exhaust system, creates an unmistakable exhaust timbre.

Advertisement

Availability and pricing

Customer deliveries of the new Diavel for Bentley are set to begin in the summer of 2024. U.S. pricing will be $70,000 for the Diavel for Bentley and $90,000 for the Diavel for Bentley Mulliner.

Canadian pricing will be $80,000 for the Diavel for Bentley and $105,000 for the Diavel for Bentley Mulliner. MSRP includes the Capsule Collection jacket and helmet exclusively for North America.