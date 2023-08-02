Harley and Post Malone collaborate on apparel collection

Harley-Davidson and global superstar Post Malone have teamed up to create a limited-edition apparel collection. The collection is a celebration of Post’s love for the iconic brand.

With the most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist and a brazen style all his own, Post Malone is unlike any other singer-songwriter today. The garments in the collection are as bold and clean as his custom chrome Harley Low Rider ST.

Harley-Davidson and Post Malone team up on a limited-edition apparel collection that launches with the singer’s new album. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

Available as part of Harley-Davidson’s H-D Collections, a grouping of unique lifestyle apparel lines, the Post Malone x Harley-Davidson collection is a combination of collaborative partner branding, clean and contemporary text designs, chrome treatments, and halftone graphics that either pay homage to or directly pull from classic H-D imagery.

Collection highlights include a “Chrome Malone” tee, hoodie, and pant; the iconic Harley-Davidson bar and shield set chrome flame badge tees, a studded vest and pant set, and accessories like horsepower leather gloves and a flame badge silver chain.

“I’m beyond pumped to share this collab with Harley-Davidson! After a lot of work and love, we’re so proud of what we’ve created,” says Post Malone.

Malone teased the collection in July by wearing the white tee featuring the Chrome flame Harley-Davidson logo during his performance at TSX Entertainment in New York City.

The Post Malone x Harley-Davidson Collection is available on Harley’s apparel website, hdcollections.com, and at shop.postmalone.com.