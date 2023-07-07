Kawasaki extends partnership with TrueTimber for UTVs, adds camo apparel

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. says that its relationship with TrueTimber has been extended. Beginning with the 2024 model year, TrueTimber will become the exclusive provider of camouflage patterns across a variety of Kawasaki models including the all-new Kawasaki MULE PRO-FXT 1000.

The TrueTimber Strata camo pattern is widely recognized as the brand’s most effective pattern. It can be found on several models in Kawasaki’s current SxS lineup such as the MULE PRO-FXT 1000 LE Camo, MULE PRO-MX EPS Camo, and Teryx4 S Camo. The Strata camo pattern’s versatility makes it the perfect fit in a variety of regions and seasons, including the open country of the West, mixed forests of the South, and leaf-barren late-season hardwoods of the East.

A complete TrueTimber Strata camo apparel line will also be available, including a Kawasaki TrueTimber Strata short sleeve t-shirt and hoodie.

The collaboration will also see the Strata camo pattern on both Kawasaki apparel and accessory items such as seat covers that match the new UTVs. A complete TrueTimber Strata camo apparel line will be available, including a Kawasaki TrueTimber Strata short sleeve t-shirt, Kawasaki TrueTimber Strata long sleeve t-shirt, Kawasaki TrueTimber men’s Olive Strata Performance Fleece hoodie, Kawasaki TrueTimber Strata camo back mesh cap, and Kawasaki TrueTimber Olive back mesh cap.