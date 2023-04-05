PSB covers latest riding apparel and accessory product

Powersports Business has covered the latest riding apparel and accessory products, including apparel from FIRSTGEAR, Z1R and the Ducati Communication System V3.

FIRSTGEAR Palisade and Reflex products

The FIRSTGEAR Palisade Jacket is designed to be a rider's daily "go-to" gear. It's a three-season, waist-length jacket, that is comfortable and durable with no excess bulk. Constructed with waterproof and windproof polyester, abrasion resistant nylon ripstop and SuperFabric reinforced elbows, this jacket uses modern fabric technology to deliver a dry, comfortable ride. Features also include reflective piping and panels, removable liner, adjustable armor pockets, vents, waterproof pockets, neoprene cuffs and seamless integration with FIRSTGEAR heated gear.

The Palisade Jacket is available in Black/Black in men's sizes from small to 2XLT and retails for $419.95.

FIRSTGEAR Palisade Jacket

The Palisade Pant uses the same fabrics and technology, with added stretch knee panels, "no-snag" cuffs, an adjustable waist and "slide-free" seat grip panels.

The Palisade Pant is offered in waist sizes 32 to 42 with both regular and tall sizes in the lineup. The retail price for the Palisade Pant is $369.95.

FIRSTGEAR Palisade Pant

The FIRSTGEAR Reflex Jacket is ideal for warmer rides. The fully vented, abrasion resistant nylon mesh construction is designed to keep riders cool and safe. Features include elbow, shoulder and back protection, reflective piping and panels, SuperFabric elbow panels, adjustable neoprene cuffs and removable waterproof windproof liner.

The Reflex Jacket is available in Black/Black in men's sizes from small to 2XLT and women's sizes from s the 3XL and retails for $369.95.

FIRSTGEAR Reflex Jacket

The Reflex Pant features the same fully vented, abrasion resistant nylon mesh construction, knee and hip protection, stretch knee panels and slide-free seat grip panels.

The Reflex Pant is offered in waist sizes 32 to 42 with both regular and tall sizes in the lineup. Retail price for the Reflex Pant is $269.95.

Advertisement

FIRSTGEAR Reflex Pant

Z1R Shaman Bomber jacket

The Z1R men’s Shaman Bomber jacket provides comfort and functionality. The jacket is built on a stretch polyester chassis for a comfortable fit and features a stretch rib knit waist and cuffs, removable CE level 1 elbow and shoulder armor and conceal carry pockets inside.

The men’s jacket is available in sizes S-5X and retail for $119.95.

Z1R men's Shaman Bomber jacket

Ducati Communication System V3

The Ducati Communication System V3 intercom by Cardo offers Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) connectivity. The streamlined, antenna-free includes a magnetic mount to simplify installation.

It is equipped with the Dynamic Mesh Communication system, which guarantees stable performance and enables connection to a group of up to 15 motorcyclists within a radius of almost a mile. It can also connect to any Bluetooth device by managing functions with voice commands, with automatic switching between intercom and phone.

Cardo’s proven Mesh connectivity allows the device to leave and rejoin the group automatically. After a two-hour full charge, it functions for 13 hours. With a quick charge of just 20 minutes, it provides two hours of autonomy. Software updates are possible via USB cable or via the Cardo Connect app.

Ducati Communication System V3 by Cardo