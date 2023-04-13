PSB highlights latest riding apparel and accessories

Z1R Nightfire camo vest

Z1R has revealed the men’s Nightfire camo vest that combines a durable ripstop camo chassis with denim panels. The vest has full grain leather accents, two hand warmer pockets, two chest pockets, easy access to the back panel for adding patches and conceal carry pockets. A polyester mesh liner also wicks moisture and improves comfort. The Nightfire is available in sizes S-5X with a suggested retail of $124.95.

Moose Premium 2" Diameter Power Quick Release Whips

Moose Utility Division and Moose Racing have introduced the Premium 2” Diameter Power Quick Release Whips. The whips are a two-inch rigid construction tube with more LEDs than a five-foot chase whip, and rated at IP67 dust and waterproof. The quick release base includes all wiring. The whips are Bluetooth controlled with a free app or with included remote and offer 300 different colors and 200 different patterns. MSRP is listed at $516.95 for the set of two whips that includes a remote, wiring harness, Moose flags, American flags, dust caps, flag hardware and install instructions.

Polaris Slingshot 2023 spring clothing collection

Polaris Slingshot has launched its 2023 spring clothing collection that offers both colorful and sleek options.



The “Bold and Colorful” subcollection is heavily inspired by streetwear fashion and ties into the color schemes of the 2023 Slingshot lineup. The line includes vibrant tees, performance shirts, hoodies, joggers and accessories. The “Subtle and Sleek” subcollection features neutral colors for everyday wear including a softshell jacket, quarter-zip top and classic tees.



The Polaris Slingshot 2023 spring apparel collection is available now at Slingshot.Polaris.com and Polaris Slingshot dealers around the country. The entire collection is available in unisex sizing from XS – 4XL and ranges from $19.99-$89.99 MSRP.

Polaris Slingshot Subtle and Sleek collection

Polaris Slingshot Bold and Colorful collection

Fly Racing 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line

FLY Racing has released the 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line. The line is designed with a lightweight, breathable material for hotter weather and structured for a variety of riders from enthusiasts to the most elite racers. The 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh pants and jerseys are highly durable and fully ventilated, made of an all-new stretch mesh material with improved fit and performance. Multi-directional stretch-rib panels improve flexibility and leather heat shield knee panels are fastened with high tension, heat resistant DuPont Kevlar stitching.

The adult pants are listed at $129.95 and adult jerseys are listed at $39.95. Youth pants are listed at $119.95 and youth jerseys are listed $37.95. The 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line is available through WPS dealers, FLYRacing.com, Amazon and eBay.

Fly Racing 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line

Fly Racing 2023.5 Kinetic Mesh line