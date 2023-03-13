Women’s riding jacket features pockets for armor

Z1R expands its women’s line with a new Bellona jacket. The Bellona jacket offers an ideal fit due to the ultra-stretchy panels on the sleeves and sides for improved mobility, comfort and fit. A two-way front zipper closure, two hand warmer pockets, conceal carry pockets, and pockets to add armor are all featured in this jacket. Available in sizes XS-3W. MSRP: $199.95.

Z1R Bellona women's jacket (Source: Z1R)