Women’s riding jacket features pockets for armor

Z1R expands its women’s line with a new Bellona jacket. The Bellona jacket offers an ideal fit due to the ultra-stretchy panels on the sleeves and sides for improved mobility, comfort and fit. A two-way front zipper closure, two hand warmer pockets, conceal carry pockets, and pockets to add armor are all featured in this jacket. Available in sizes XS-3W. MSRP: $199.95.
