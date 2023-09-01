KLIM releases new and updated snow gear

KLIM has revealed its new and redesigned products for the 2024 snow season. From innovative, performance-driven mountain shells to all-new technical riding socks, redesigned avalanche packs and mountain-riding-focused footwear, the Idaho-based brand is proud to serve the unique needs of backcountry snowmobilers, snowbikers and trail riders.

“We’re always trying to further improve the riding experience for better days on the snow, and this year we focused on introducing a few new products while also offering a full range of updates across the line, including women’s and youth pieces,” says Benjamin Watts, snow category director, KLIM. “We’re excited to continue leveraging over 20 years of experience in the snow powersports arena while also attracting the next generation to KLIM with popular additions to our purpose-built apparel.”

Mountain shells

The Ripsa Vapor One-Piece is a waterproof, breathable, vented onesie for aggressive mountain riders that takes mobility, lightweight and streamlined performance to a new level. Built to prioritize freedom of movement without sacrificing venting and durability, the Ripsa Vapor uses a 3-layer GORE-TEX Performance Shell for significantly reduced weight and added vents for better breathability and temperature control. A new waterproof electronics pocket, extra durable leg materials and weight-saving trims make the Ripsa Vapor a high performance mountain shell.

KLIM’s 2024 Ripsa Vapor One-Piece

Also in the one-piece category, the popular Ripsa One-Piece includes six bold new colorways and a new reflective print. The insulated Railside One-Piece Youth was also redesigned for enthusiastic young riders with an adjustable removable hood.

Boots

Redesigned boots this year include the Adrenaline Pro S GTX BOA Boot, the most popular boot in snowmobiling, which is now more supportive with stronger dual BOA dials combined with a molded tongue for improved closure force and lace force distribution. Setting a new standard in sled footwear, the proprietary Michelin outsole was engineered specifically for powersports and custom-developed with a proprietary sole pattern to provide heavy-duty grip and durability for traction in the winter.

KLIM’s 2024 Adrenaline Pro S GTX BOA Boot

Also redesigned with major durability and comfort improvements, the Klutch GTX BOA and women’s Aurora GTX BOA snowmobile boot – with waterproof construction and warm insulation – adds new sequence lacing, a compressed molded tongue for better closure force across the foot and a new highly-durable proprietary Michelin sole for supportive all-day fit.

KLIM’s 2024 women’s Aurora GTX BOA snowmobile boot

Avalanche airbag packs

The continuously growing array of snowmobile-specific KLIM backpacks adds two new avalanche airbag packs and a highly-anticipated airbag vest for additional protection – all designed with the best-in-class Alpride E2 multi-use electronic airbag system. For the most extreme mountain riders, the Atlas 14 is one of the industry’s lightest electronic avy packs while the redesigned Atlas 24 Avalanche Airbag Pack offers high-capacity storage for carrying equipment. The new Atlas 14 Airbag Vest features full-coverage protection with minimalist on-body storage.

KLIM’s 2024 Atlas 14 avalanche airbag

Gloves

For the growing glove line, a new women’s Radiate Gauntlet Glove features low-bulk leather construction and grip from articulated fingers to keep hands warm and dry in harsh winter conditions.

The popular Togwotee Gauntlet Glove, designed to be worn as a waterproof shell for maximum dexterity, or with the included liner, effectively giving you three gloves in one, was redesigned to have fewer seams for less bulk and a softer feel for improved grip in changing conditions.

Updates to the Inversion Pro glove, the durable windproof glove ideal for riders who demand the most tactility and control, brings streamlined knuckle protection, windproof materials and leather durability to the Inversion glove family.

Helmets

Both the second-generation carbon shell F3 Carbon Helmet ECE – the lightest ECE snow helmet KLIM was willing to make without sacrificing safety – and the third-generation composite shell F3 Helmet ECE were redesigned with a new, more durable and aerodynamic visor.

KLIM’s 2024 F3 Carbon Helmet ECE

Socks

KLIM’s technical sock line – all made with a Teton Merino Wool blend designed to keep feet warm while wicking moisture – features three redesigns to men’s heavyweight Aggressor Sock 3.0 and the women’s Solstice 3.0 – the warmest of KLIM’s riding socks – and the midweight Aggressor Sock 2.0 for riders who want a little extra warmth without significant bulk.

Two all-new socks include the women’s Solstice 2.0 and the lightweight Aggressor Sock 1.0 to enhance performance of KLIM’s waterproof, breathable footwear. The comfortable, everyday KLIM Crew Sock was also reconstructed for better fit with four additional sizes.

Backpacks

The company’s ever-expanding suite of backpacks includes two designed specifically for snowmobiling: the new medium-capacity Krew 16 Pack and the redesigned large-capacity Krew 22 Pack – both with a dedicated goggle pocket, avalanche tool compartment and radio storage with room for extra gloves and layers – and the new Drive 18 Pack – KLIM’s do-it-all everyday backpack for everything from daily commuting to air travel.

Shirts

New in KLIM’s eFire heated technology category is the Aggressor eFire shirt and the women’s Solstice eFire shirt. These heated base-layers are engineered to maintain ultimate comfort levels from a light chill in the air to the coldest days in the snow. The new heated Override Vest eFire also features KLIM’s new eFire system that’ll add warmth to any shell with three included heat modes – low, medium and high – and long-lasting heating filaments powered by a USB-C charged battery inside the vest’s dedicated battery pouch pocket.