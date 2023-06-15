Kawasaki adds new Mules to 2024 UTV lineup

Kawasaki has added to its 2024 Mule UTV lineup – new are the Mule Pro-FX 1000, the Mule Pro-FXR 1000 and the Mule Pro-FXT 1000 models.

Mule Pro-FXT 1000 Platinum Ranch Edition

The new models are powered by a larger displacement Kawasaki-built 999cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine designed to deliver significantly greater power and torque as well as increased top speed that makes it the fastest Mule ever, the company reports.

Complementing the engine is a sturdy chassis and long-travel suspension, increased ground clearance, updated front face styling and, on select models, Kawasaki’s first self-leveling suspension that adjusts to help keep the vehicle level when fully loaded.

Mule Pro-FX 1000 HD Edition

Engine: The new Kawasaki-built 999cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel-twin engine delivers both high power and high torque with engine tuning set for low-mid torque in order to achieve drivability and enhance low-speed control. Featuring a bore and stroke of 92.0 x 75.1mm, the fuel-injected engine produces significantly more power and torque than that previously found on the Mule Pro series.

Chassis: The chassis on the new models features rugged frame construction that benefits from durability as well as handling and ride comfort. The frame features a ladder-type construction and is built from high-quality steel square tubes. High load areas such as the suspension mounting plates utilize high-tensile steel for increased strength. Full rubber mounting of the engine helps keep engine vibration to a minimum. A wide-body chassis design and relatively short wheelbase contribute to a composed handling character and riding comfort while benefitting maneuverability. The Mule Pro-FX 1000 and Pro-FXT 1000 models feature a wheelbase of 92.3-inches, while the Pro-FXR 1000 has a wheelbase of 79.7-inches. Ground clearance ranges from 11.6 inches to 12.5-inches.

Suspension: Long-travel double-wishbone suspension is used for both front and rear; twin-tube shock absorbers provide excellent bump absorption. The Mule Pro-FX 1000 HD, Pro-FXT 1000 LE Ranch Edition, and Pro-FXT 1000 Platinum Ranch Edition models feature Kawasaki’s first self-levelling suspension that helps keep the vehicle level when carrying a heavy load.

Mule Pro-FXR 1000

Brakes, wheels: Front and rear disc brakes ensure strong stopping power and a hydraulic disc system offers predictable performance, delivering brake power that matches input at the brake pedal. The Pro-FX 1000 and Pro-FXT 1000 models come equipped with 26-inch tires that are mounted to 12-inch rims; the Pro-FXR 1000 is equipped with 27-inch bias-ply tires.

Interior: The wide-body chassis offers shoulder and legroom for three adults to comfortably sit side-by-side; the six-passenger Pro-FXT 1000 can accommodate three more passengers in the rear. Doors and a plastic roof are a standard feature on all Mule Pro 1000 models.

Mule Pro-FXR 1000 LE

Steering: Kawasaki’s high-grade electronic power steering (EPS) system enhances ride comfort and control by acting as a damping system; the inertia of the electric motor significantly reduces kickback to the steering wheel caused by shocks to the wheels. The steering wheel has a stepless range of approximately 40º, allowing drivers to set its position to suit their preference.

Specifics on each model, include:

Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE

Mule Pro-FX 1000 HD Edition – The Mule ProFX 1000 HD Edition is a powerful, high-capacity, three-passenger vehicle with a long cargo bed. For 2024, it comes equipped with a rear bumper for extra protection, Kawasaki’s first self-leveling suspension system, and a tilting cargo bed that uses a switch-operated hydraulic lift for added convenience. The cargo bed measures 54.1 x 53.3 x 11-inches and has a load capacity of 1,000 lbs. Available in Firecracker Red colorway.

