Honda refines 2024 Africa Twin platform

American Honda has confirmed the return of its popular Africa Twin adventure model, which receives a list of improvements for the 2024 model year. Each of the two basic configurations – the Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES – is offered with either a manual transmission or dual-clutch transmission, and both come with updates to the suspension, chassis, engine, electronics, and styling.

2024 Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT. (Photos; American Honda)

Previously announced in other markets, this evolution of the platform allows the two versions to be further differentiated, with the standard version prioritizing off-road prowess, while the Adventure Sports iteration is more on-road focused.

“The Africa Twin is a mainstay of Honda’s adventure lineup, and we’re happy to bring this platform update to our customers for 2024,” notes Brandon Wilson, manager of racing and experiential marketing at American Honda. “With the recent addition of the midsize Transalp, and now this updated Africa Twin, it’s clear that Honda is committed to the adventure category, and to delivering capable machines to fuel enthusiasts’ desire to explore.”

2024 Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES

Designed for touring performance, the 2024 Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES receives a renewed on-road focus. In addition to the platform-wide updates like a redesigned intake/exhaust, adjusted valve timing, increased compression, revised styling and updated electronics, the Adventure Sports versions now benefit from a lower seat height that improves on-road handling, thanks to shorter suspension travel and a new 19-inch front wheel. To maximize rider comfort and convenience for long days in the saddle, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES continues to boast features like electronically controlled suspension, heated grips and a larger fuel tank, and it’s available with a manual transmission or DCT.

MSRP

Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES: $17,599

Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT: $18,399

Color: Pearl White

Available: May

2024 Africa Twin DCT

2024 Africa Twin

The Africa Twin has always embodied the spirit of adventure, allowing riders to explore further and discover new routes with confidence. For 2024, refinements to the standard Africa Twin versions further their capability to navigate off-road terrain while also boosting performance and comfort on the pavement. A new five-position windscreen, tubeless tires and revised fairing design enhance the Africa Twin’s versatility and comfort. Plus, with platform-wide updates like the revised valve timing, increased compression, redesigned intake/exhaust and updated electronics, this adventure icon delivers an incredible riding experience across a wide variety of conditions.

MSRP

Africa Twin: $14,799

Africa Twin DCT: $15,599

Colors: Grand Prix Red

Available: May