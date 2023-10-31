Moto Morini returns to EICMA with Calibro cruiser and four new models to be unveiled

Moto Morini says it will again be participating in EICMA from November 7-12 at Rho Fiera Milano and will have a display booth at Pav. 24, stand C54, with a lot of new products, according to the company.

In addition to the newly born Calibro – unveiled on October 10, marking the brand’s return to the cruiser segment – Moto Morini will present four more new models inspired by the brand’s history and style.

At the Moto Morini stand, visitors will get to see the brand’s four new models, which will significantly expand the Morini family, emphasizing Italian style and taste.

Alberto Monni, general manager of Moto Morini, comments: “EICMA is a cornerstone event in our industry, and after the established success of the 650cc range, we are eager to show our new models. Behind each of these, there is an extraordinary team effort inspired by Italian tradition and quality. The brand’s growth has deep roots, and the motorcycles we present in this edition aim to represent the development the company has been pursuing since 2019.”

Monni says that the expanded product range will incorporate the brand’s history while bringing it closer to the ever-growing needs of modern motorcyclists. “A true leap into the future for Moto Morini, towards new products that disrupt the status quo of an evolving industry and definitively unveil the plans for our nearest future.”

Moto Morini recently revealed the new Calibro, the custom bike aimed toward the cruiser segment.

With Calibro, Moto Morini says that it is characterized by a design with “a great personality, suitable for a style-conscious youth target searching for a unique motorcycle with a distinctive American look.”

After the opening of a branch in California, Moto Morini created a different model from the usual cruiser motorcycle standards with a project conceived and designed at the European Style Centre – headquartered in Trivolzio (PV)- by the motorcycle manufacturer’s Italian team.

Calibro captures the attention not only with style but also through a fun and exciting riding experience, says the company; the parallel twin-cylinder engine already equips the Morini range, has been revised for low-range power while ensuring smooth running and easy maintenance thanks to the use of a toothed belt in the final drive.

The relaxed riding position of a cruiser, with adjustable footrests, can be set back for a more active ride, and forward for those seeking maximum relaxation while riding. The front and rear footrests, shift, and brake pedals also echo the custom style.

The suspension set-up follows the entire Moto Morini range: the chassis, a sturdy steel double cradle, embraces the powertrain and is equipped with tubeless aluminum wheels of 18″ at the front and 16″ at the back; the double rear shock absorber with its vintage look, counterbalances the Calibro’s powerful design.

The seat features a removable rear portion and has contrasting stitching, the rear shell follows the fender line is provided as an accessory for added aesthetics. The seat is positioned only 720mm from the ground adding safety and comfort for all types of riders.

The handlebar levers and electrical blocks were designed and manufactured to ergonomic specifications dedicated to the Calibro, offering a tactile experience different from the rest of Moto Morini models.

Available accessories will make the Calibro a customizable motorcycle for every rider to make it suitable for long trips in comfort without sacrificing an attractive look.

Moto Morini’s Calibro, with its unique and unmistakable style, is meant to make its way into the mid-range custom segment for motorcyclists who want to stand out.