Honda confirms retro-inspired Monkey and Super Cub back for 2024

American Honda has announced the return of two popular mini-moto models for 2024. From new riders to nostalgic fans of past models that played important roles in Honda’s history, the iconic Monkey and Super Cub continue to appeal to lots of riders. Honda is a pioneer in this category, and the brand’s collection of pint-sized, fun two-wheelers has never been stronger.

With authentic retro styling and character, Honda’s Monkey is back with a new Pearl Black color for 2024 (plus the returning Pearl Nebula Red). Also returning for the new model year, the Super Cub continues to offer convenient and efficient performance for around-town riding. Both models draw on Honda’s heritage while benefiting from modern advancements.

Honda brings back the Monkey bike for 2024

Monkey

Originally introduced in the early 1960s for a Honda-owned Japanese amusement park called Tama Tech, Honda’s Monkey remains true to its roots. Its authentic retro styling is contrasted by modern performance, thanks to features like programmed fuel injection, ABS brakes, plush suspension, and a 124cc engine. Designed to maximize “smiles per gallon,” the Monkey’s stature, lightweight and practical performance combine to deliver a fun riding experience for a wide variety of riders.

MSRP: $4,299

Colors: Pearl Nebula Red; Pearl Black

Available: September

The original Honda has sold millions of Cubs since 1958, and the Super Cub continues the tradition with modern features.

Super Cub C125

Holding the crown of the most popular motor vehicle of all time, with over 100 million units sold worldwide since its introduction in 1958, the Super Cub offers a combination of practical simplicity and retro styling. A step-through chassis, clutch-free four-speed transmission and lightweight design are easy to handle, while the 124cc four-stroke engine delivers fuel efficiency and power for zipping around town. And features like front-wheel ABS, fuel injection, and an electric starter contribute to the Super Cub’s iconic status.

MSRP: $3,899

Color: Pearl Gray

Available: October