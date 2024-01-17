Husqvarna reveals 2024 Vitpilen, Svartpilen models with new engine

From urban commuting to weekend exploration, the newest Vitpilen and Svartpilen models have been updated for 2024 to offer a memorable riding experience. Husqvarna is hoping these new machines can help riders escape the ordinary.

New for 2024, the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 share key technology, including cornering MTC, switchable ride modes, adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch cornering-sensitive ABS that delivers powerful stopping. (Photos: Husqvarna Motorcycles North America)

An all-new steel trellis frame preserves the much-loved agility of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen, with a lightweight aluminum swingarm and WP suspension on each bike for predictable handling. The 2024 machines also feature a longer wheelbase, a new frame, and a revised seat height, improving cornering behavior while maintaining stability. The Vitpilen 401 also features new handlebars that offer reduced weight for more responsive steering.

Housed inside an updated steel trellis chassis, the 2024 Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are powered by a new 399 cc, single-cylinder engine delivering increased performance, paired with improved weight distribution and a revised gearbox.

Combined with a new aluminum swingarm, the motorcycle’s nimble handling gives riders excellent feedback. The Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 also share key technology, including cornering MTC, switchable ride modes, adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch cornering-sensitive ABS that delivers powerful stopping.

Easy Shift technology allows clutchless gear changes, while a 5” TFT display, premium paint finish, and 17” wheels complete the unique styling of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models.

Technical highlights

New frame and swingarm that accommodate the new engine with off-center rear suspension

New 5” bonded glass TFT display

Adjustable open cartridge front fork

A premium paint finish with over-coated decals

Low seat height of 32.2” (820 mm)

Cornering ABS

Easy Shift and connectivity features as standard

LED headlight with positioning light ring

Spoked 17” wheels with premium Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires (Svartpilen 401)

Cast aluminum 17″ wheels with 6-spoke aero design and premium Michelin Power 6 tires (Vitpilen 401)

The 2024 Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 will be available in March 2024 at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.