Keeway reveals new 2024 models for American market

Keeway America has revealed its first new models for the U.S. market: the Sixties 300 and Versilia 150 retro scooters, the Vieste 200 modern scooter, and the V302C lightweight V-twin cruiser.

Keeway has revealed new 2024 models for the American market, including a new V-twin cruiser model with a low seat height for a diverse range of riders. (Photo credit: Keeway)

Sixties 300

The Keeway Sixties 300 scooter is a retro-inspired but fully modern scooter. It’s powered by a 278cc single-cylinder 4-stroke 4-valve liquid-cooled engine producing a powerful 25 hp at 8,250 rpm and 17.7 ft-lbs. of torque at 7,000 rpm, driving a twist-and-go CVT powertrain to a top speed of 75mph. Other technical features include EFI, KYB front suspension complemented by dual KYB shocks with preload adjustability in the rear, and braking front and rear by Nissin calipers with Bosch ABS.

Keeway Sixties 300

The Sixties 300’s 1960s sculpted styling features a front-fender ornament, bold front grill, separate quilted seat pads for rider and passenger, and swoopy side panels finished off at the rear by fin-styled LED taillights. It features a multi-colored digital dashboard with digital and analog gauges, including a speedometer, odometer, clock, and fuel. There is roomy under-seat storage and a rear luggage rack.

The Sixties 300 is available in Sky Blue, Matte Black, or White, with an MSRP of $5,299.

Versilia 150

The Versilia 150 is the smaller sibling to the Sixties 300, powered by an air-cooled 149.6cc EFI engine putting out 9.7hp at 7,000 rpm and 7.7 ft-lbs. at 6,500rpm. The final drive is through a twist-and-go CVT transmission. It features a front single-disc brake and rear drum brake.

Versilia 150 is the smaller sibling to the Sixties 300.

Lighting is LED from front to back. A stacked retro headlight and modern full-width daytime running light incorporate the front turn signals. The minimalist taillight is bracketed by rear turn signals incorporated into the bodywork for a finishing touch.

The gauges feature a speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and clock. A luggage rack sits behind the one-piece custom seat in addition to ample under-seat storage for a helmet or packages. For easy access, a locking glove box with a USB port sits below the backpack hook and keyless ignition as well.

The Versilia 150 is available in Grey, Red, or White, with an MSRP of $2,499.

Vieste 200

The Vieste 200 scooter is modern in aesthetics and technology.

The Vieste 200 features a 171.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, putting out 11.4 hp at 7,500 rpm, and 8.9 ft-lbs. of torque at 5,500 rpm, delivering a top speed of 59 mph through its CVT final drive. The suspension features a telescopic fork up front and dual shocks in the rear. It features disc brakes front and rear with a 240mm disc at the front and 215mm at the rear, both with ABS.

The Vieste 200 is available in Blue, Grey, or White, with an MSRP of $3,399.

V302C

The V302C cruiser is a lightweight V-twin roadster that produces a deep growl and surprising performance. Powered by a liquid-cooled 298cc V-twin, the SOHC EFI V302C produces 30 hp at 8,500 rpm and 19.5 ft.-lbs. of torque. It features a six-speed transmission and a silent belt drive.

The V302C cruiser is a lightweight V-twin roadster with a low seat height of 27.1 inches.

The shorty drag bars are complemented by the upside-down fork legs and rear dual shocks. Centered on the bars is a round full digital dash with a tachometer surrounding a speedometer, fuel gauge, gear indicator, odometer, and clock.

Advertisement

The overall look of the V302C is dramatic with its blacked-out bars, wheels, exhaust, fork legs, and engine. All lighting is LED, featuring a ringed driving light inside the headlight’s black bucket.

The fat, midsized-diameter tires maintain the V302C’s low profile and low center of gravity. It comes with a low seat height of 27.1”, a 120/80×16 front tire, and a 150/80×15 rear. The 300mm front brake disc is mated to a radial-mounted caliper for a better feel, backed up by a 240mm rear disc, each with ABS. The whole package weighs in at 367 lbs.

The V302C is available in Black, Red, or Grey, with an MSRP of $4,999.

Keeway says additional 2024 models will be introduced at a later date.