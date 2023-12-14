Keeway America now distributes Benelli in U.S. as sole co-owner

Benelli is now distributed in North America by Keeway Group, known as Keeway America in the U.S., which is also the co-owner and exclusive worldwide manager of the Benelli brand. Keeway America is hiring immediately and new motorcycle models will arrive in the U.S. in the Q1 of 2024.

To clarify confusion due to misreporting on some websites, Keeway Group is not owned by Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. Ltd. (QJ). Keeway and QJ jointly acquired the Benelli brand in 2005 and QJ is the principal owner of the Benelli brand. Keeway Group is the sole additional owner of Benelli.

Keeway Group is also the sole owner of other brands and plans to make its in-house brand of Keeway available to the U.S. by the second quarter of 2024, which will include retro and modern scooters, plus a 300cc low-seated motorcycle.

Pictured left to right are Technical Manager Ron Toler, General Manager Frank Zhuang and Account Manager John Bible. Photo courtesy of Keeway

Keeway America is establishing its offices, staffing and country-wide dealer network for the Benelli and Keeway brands. Keeway America has relocated to new offices in Frisco, a suburb north of Dallas, Texas, for easy and quick access to the entire U.S.

“Benelli is entering its most exciting days in the USA, following decades of relying on individual distributors, beginning with the fondly remembered Cosmopolitan Motors and Montgomery Wards in the 1960s,” says Frank Zhuang, general manager of Keeway America. “We can now promise improved dealer and enthusiast support and services, together with a growing number of new models defining a broad range of displacements, meeting the demands and passions of a wide variety of riders. This is an electrifying time for us, reaching out to enthusiasts at any stage in their motorcycling life with our fun choices of rides.”

Keeway America currently has openings for technical staff, parts staff, district sales managers in various regions, sales support staff, marketing staff and management associates. Those interested in joining the professional team at Keeway America are encouraged to send inquiries and resumes to admin@keewayamerica.com.

News about the specific 2024 Benelli and Keeway models coming to America will be revealed within the next few weeks.

