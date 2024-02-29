Registration opens for MIC Capitol Hill Fly-In in D.C.

The MIC has announced that its members can now register to be a part of the annual Capitol Hill Fly-In. Members can have their voices heard by legislators from across the country April 29-30 in Washington, D.C., and can also get an MIC-discounted rate of $329 (plus tax) per night at the Canopy by Hilton, located at The Wharf.

The reservation cut-off date is Thursday, April 4. After that, rooms in the city are likely to cost hundreds more, according to the MIC. Reservations can also be made by calling (202) 488-2500. The MIC asks members to state that they are booking under the MIC 2024 Fly-In Group and should plan to arrive in Washington on the afternoon of April 29 and depart on the morning of May 1.



The Fly-In is free for MIC members, who must only pay for their hotel and transportation to and from Washington, D.C. During the Fly-In activities and all meetings at House and Senate offices, most meals will be provided by the MIC. Non-members can attend and participate for $1,000.

Watch the video to learn why John Hinz, CEO of KTM North America, says going to the MIC Capitol Hill Fly-In is so important:

