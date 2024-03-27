Congressional Motorcycle Caucus leadership changes

The American Motorcyclist Association shares that as Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) prepares to retire at the end of this term, House Motorcycle Caucus co-chair and AMA Life Member Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) will take over responsibilities within the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus.

In addition to Walberg’s ascension, Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH) and Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.) will serve as co-chairs while Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) will step in as vice-chair of the caucus.

“Michigan has a strong and vibrant riding community, myself included, that use motorcycles as a source of recreation and transportation,” says Congressman Walberg. “As I talk with my fellow motorcyclists, I often hear about the need to bring increased awareness to the issues facing our community. The bipartisan House Motorcycle Caucus is an important part of finding solutions, so riders are free to enjoy the open road. I am pleased to continue working on these topics with caucus leadership, Co-Chairs Balderson and Norcross and Vice Chair Van Orden.”

As issues impacting motorcyclists tend to go beyond traditional party differences, the AMA continues to support the bipartisan structure and overall mission of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus.

Full roster of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus

House of Representatives

Co-Chair Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI)

Co-Chair Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH)

Co-Chair Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ)

Vice Chair Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI)

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL)

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN)

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR)

Rep. Jon Curits (R-UT)

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH)

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI)

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO)

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)

Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL)

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA)

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN)

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA)

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC)

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS)

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI)

Rep. Anne Kuster (D-NH)

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV)

Senate

Co-Chair Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Co-Chair Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI)

Sen. Angus King (I-ME)

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD)

As threats to motorcycling remain prevalent, a thriving bipartisan Congressional Motorcycle Caucus is key to protecting the sport. The AMA shares that it is important to encourage your local representatives and senators to join the caucus and fight for your rights as a motorcyclist.