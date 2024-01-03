BMW R 1300 GS models climb world’s tallest active volcano

BMW shares that its R 1300 GS, released less than three months ago, was put to the test in South America from Dec. 6-7. Starting from sea level on the Nevado Ojos del Salado, the tallest active volcano in the world, a fleet of fully equipped BMW R 1300 GS models reached an altitude of almost 20,000 feet in less than 24 hours. The climb took place in the “Rock Channel” on the northern flank of the Nevado Ojos del Salado, where the expedition climbed to 19,705 feet in just 19 hours and 22 minutes to reach a maximum altitude of 19,774 feet.

The backdrop for the expedition was the Circuito de los Seis Miles in the Atacama Desert in Chile, the tallest active volcano chain in the world. The four standard BMW R 1300 GS models set off on December 6 at 3 p.m. local time from Bahia Inglesa, a town near the port of Caldera on the Pacific Ocean in the Atacama region, to climb the Nevado Ojos Del Salado.

International team of drivers

The destination was reached on December 7 at 10:22 a.m. local time. Equipped with Metzeler Karoo 4 tires, the BMW R 1300 GS models started from sea level, ascended through the Atacama Desert to the Circuito de los Seis Miles, and finally through the slopes of Nevado Ojos del Salado on the border between Argentina and Chile.

Riding the BMW R 1300 GS were BMW Motorrad Development Manager Christof Lischka, Metzeler Test and Technical Director Salvatore Pennisi, Italian Extreme Enduro Champion and tester for Italian magazine InMoto Michele Pradelli, and tester and journalist for German magazine MOTORRAD Karsten Schwers.

Riding the BMW R 1300 GS were BMW Motorrad’s Christof Lischka, Metzeler’s Salvatore Pennisi, InMoto magazine’s Michele Pradelli and MOTORRAD’s Karsten Schwers.

“With this extreme ride up to more than 6,000 meters, the new BMW R 1300 GS has shown what it can do and what it is made for,” says Christof Lischka. “It masters off-road and adventure riding as well as a sporty pace on tarmac and long tours. Even in standard trim with off-road tires. It was important for us to emphasize these core competencies of the new GS once again with this expedition.”

Standard BMW R 1300 GS with off-road tires

The expedition was executed with standard motorcycles and standard tires (19″ front and 17″ rear tires). The new BMW R 1300 GS is fitted with Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tires as original equipment ex works. For dedicated off-road use, Metzeler Karoo 4 tires are available as an option, and were used on this expedition. With the Metzeler Karoo 4 tires, the BMW R 1300 GS offers even better riding characteristics both off-road and on adventure tours. The multi-purpose tires offer exemplary off-road traction and can be used on everything from sandy or desert tracks to the deepest mud. They also work perfectly on- and off-road with the advanced rider assistance systems of the new BMW R 1300 GS.

A challenge for man and machine

The climb to Nevado Ojos del Salado was an extreme challenge for both man and machine. Considerable physical and mental effort was required of the expedition participants. The participants reached an environment above 16,000 feet that is inhospitable to humans with temperatures around 14 F during the day and -4 F at night. Oxygen levels are also low.

Long-term preparation and prior acclimatization to the region were essential. In the days leading up to the expedition, several base camps were set up at different altitudes and a simulation was carried out on Mount Etna in Sicily, the highest active volcano in Europe. Specific medical tests and checks at the University of Enna, in cooperation with the health authorities of the province of Enna, were also part of the preparation of the expedition participants.

The chassis and tires of the BMW R 1300 GS were put to the test by the varied terrain with stony tracks, unpaved roads, endless sandy areas and sometimes ice and snow.

At over 16,000 feet above sea level, the cold and low air pressure place particularly high demands on the electronic control of the air-fuel mixture of the Boxer engine, and on all other vehicle components of the BMW R 1300 GS. The chassis and tires were also put to the test by the varied terrain with stony tracks, unpaved roads, endless sandy areas and sometimes ice and snow.

“I am delighted that we were able to take on this challenge with the new R 1300 GS and mastered it with flying colors. On such adventurous rides, the new GS has already demonstrated its great off-road expertise in standard trim and shown what it can do in extreme situations,” Lischka says.