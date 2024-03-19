MIC, MSF, SVIA, ROHVA appoint interim CEO and COO

The boards of the Motorcycle Industry Council, Motorcycle Safety Foundation, Specialty Vehicle Institute of America and the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association voted unanimously to appoint Scott Schloegel as interim president and CEO of the associations. Diana Sanchez has also been appointed as acting chief operating officer.

Schloegel and Sanchez, whose appointments are effective immediately, will also continue to serve in their current roles as senior vice president of Government Relations and vice president of Operations. The interim leadership was selected to ensure a seamless transition as the associations’ search committee continues to conduct a comprehensive review of the position of president and CEO, and a subsequent search to replace outgoing President and CEO Erik Pritchard.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed in this role,” Schloegel says, “and I know that the staff at the associations will continue the great work that all of our constituents have come to expect.”

“I look forward to working closely with Scott and the boards for a smooth transition,” Sanchez says. “We have much to accomplish this year and we will be running strong.”

Strategic Performance Group, an organizational development consulting firm, has also been retained to help in the search. Qualified individuals seeking more information about new opportunities at the associations should send inquiries and resumes to Christina Greathouse, Ph.D., at cgreathouse@strategicperformance.net.