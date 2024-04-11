The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) has shared that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act this week with bipartisan support. If the legislation succeeds in the Senate and is signed into law, it would boost public land access, streamline permitting, reduce fees and revitalize trails, campgrounds and infrastructure. It would also improve accessibility for military service members, veterans, people with disabilities and families.

“The EXPLORE Act’s passage through the House represents a historic moment as it is the first-ever outdoor recreation-specific bill package, and it achieves this without cost to taxpayers,” stated the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable in a release. “The bipartisan legislation is poised to stimulate local and national economies, enhance access for Americans – particularly those in underserved communities – to green spaces and modernize policies to bolster the recreation businesses that bridge people with nature. The bill complements the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee’s America’s Outdoor Recreation Act (AORA).

“Access to public lands and trails is crucial for the millions of ATV, dirt bike and side-by-side riders and drivers of all incomes and abilities who enjoy the outdoors,” says Scott Schloegel, acting president and CEO of the MIC, Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and Specialty Vehicle Institute of America. “The nearly $50 billion powersports industry applauds the House passage of the EXPLORE Act, which would help create additional opportunities for motorized access to federal recreational lands, improve recreation infrastructure, support local communities and bolster our nation’s economy. We thank Representatives Bruce Westerman and Raúl Grijalva for their leadership with this legislation and urge swift bipartisan action to pass this in the Senate.”