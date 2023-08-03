MIC: Motorcycle segment up through Q2

The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) is reporting that among leading brands, sales of new motorcycles and scooters increased 4.7 percent through Q2 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

MIC members who have signed the MIC Restricted Use Agreement may access the Flash Report and Retail Sales Unit Summary on the MIC.org website. (Photo: MIC)

“Off-highway sales in the second quarter of 2023 have seen the most substantial percentage increase year over year, compared to the same quarter, since the first quarter of 2021,” says Buckner Nesheim, MIC director of research and statistics. “There is strong growth across several product categories, and this is particularly interesting as these sales happened amid rising interest rates. Year-to-date sales of dual motorcycles are up again for the seventh year in a row. On-highway sales have increased, and the market share of off-highway bikes among motorcycles is currently the second highest it has been in the past ten years, only surpassed by the 30 percent achieved in 2020.”

For the second straight quarter, recognizing the tremendous growth of the ADV market segment, the MIC Retail Sales Report (available to MIC members) has divided the adventure and dual sport categories as specific types, underneath the general dual heading.