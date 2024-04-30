Johnny Campbell to lead Honda True Adventure Tour

American Honda has shared that 11-time Baja 1000 winner Johnny Campbell will lead a hybrid influencer/demo-ride event, the Honda True Adventure Tour, this May. Based around an adventure motorcycle ride from Northern Washington to Southern California, the event will feature social-media influencers riding Transalp and Africa Twin adventure bikes, with the group making periodic stops at Honda powersports dealerships for public demo rides. Making guest appearances at different points along the ride will be factory Monster Energy Honda riders Ricky Brabec (a two-time Dakar Rally winner) and Skyler Howes.

A total of approximately 1,500 miles in length, the Honda True Adventure Tour will start May 5 in Lakewood, Washington, with Campbell leading a group of four influencers to overnight stops in the Oregon municipalities of Sisters, Eugene and Coos Bay, before they finish up in Eureka, California. There, a second team of influencers will take the baton for an all-California stint, including overnight stops in Roseville, Paso Robles and Huntington Beach, before the ride makes a ceremonial finish at the American Honda Collection Hall in Torrance on May 14.

Along the route, the group will stop at a trio of Honda powersports dealerships: Lakewood, Washington’s South Bound Motorsports on May 4, Roseville, California’s Roseville Honda Motorsports on May 11 and Huntington Beach, California’s Huntington Beach Honda on May 14. The public is invited to these stops where they can meet Campbell and join Honda’s demo team in local rides aboard new Honda powersports models, including Transalps and Africa Twins.

“ADV enthusiasts know that springtime means riding time, so we can’t wait to get started on this adventure extravaganza,” says Jeremy McGuire, senior manager of Customer Engagement at American Honda. “With both influencer and demo-ride components, the Honda True Adventure Tour will give participants the opportunity to try out Honda’s adventure models firsthand, and the fact that it’s all being led by off-road legend Johnny Campbell makes it a can’t-miss. We look forward to seeing some great content from the participating influencers, and to spending quality time with our customers at the demo-ride events.”