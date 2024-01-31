Honda reveals 2024 Talon lineup, returning two-wheel models

American Honda has revealed its full line of sport side-by-sides, with seven versions offered across two- and four-seat configurations. The company also announced the return of 11 motorcycle models, representing six unique categories from sport bikes to dual sports and scooters.

2024 Talon lineup

Since its introduction in 2019, the Honda Talon has offered off-road enthusiasts a highly capable platform for navigating all types of challenging terrain, with X versions tailored for wooded two-track and R iterations ready for rugged desert trails. The 2024 lineup offers both standard and FOX Live Valve versions available – the former featuring new, premium Showa suspension that delivers a comfortable ride while still absorbing big hits.

“As the Talon platform enters its sixth year in production, Honda is pleased to offer such an accomplished collection of sport side-by-sides for 2024,” says Brandon Wilson, manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing at American Honda. “In a relatively short period, the Talon has won over a growing contingent of customers who appreciate the platform’s ability to deliver not only performance but also reliability and dependability to the off-road experience.”

Talon 1000 Two-Seat Versions

The two-seater Talon is offered in two basic configurations—the nimble-handling 1000X, which shines in tight technical terrain, and the 1000R, favoring high speeds and open terrain. Both the Talon 1000R and Talon 1000X are available with intelligent FOX Live Valve technology, featuring adaptive suspension capabilities.

New for 2024, the non-Live Valve Talons are equipped with premium Showa suspension, the result of a close collaboration between Honda and Showa engineers, who focused on enhancing ride comfort and rebound control while maintaining the shocks’ bottoming resistance for bigger impacts. All are ideal for delivering off-road adventure for a driver and passenger.

Colors Talon 1000R: Matte Abyss Black Talon 1000X: Matte Abyss Black Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve: Pearl Red; Matte Navy Blue Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve: Pearl Red; Matte Navy Blue



MSRP Talon 1000R: $21,399 Talon 1000X: $20,399 Talon 1000R FOX Live Valve: $23,599 Talon 1000X FOX Live Valve: $22,599



Available: February

Info 2024 Honda Talon 1000R

Talon 1000 Four-Seat Versions

First offered in 2020, the four-seat Talon 1000 platform has allowed owners to bring more family and friends on their off-road adventures, with a rear seating area that offers unrivaled passenger comfort and visibility. Like the two-seaters, the four-seat Talon 1000 is offered in X and R configurations—the former shining in tight, technical conditions, and the latter favoring higher speeds and open terrain.

Both the X and R four-seaters are available with high-tech self-adjusting FOX Live Valve suspension, while the X is also offered in a standard version that features new, premium Showa shock absorbers for 2024. The result of a close collaboration between Showa and Honda engineers, the new shocks enhance ride comfort and rebound control while maintaining the shocks’ bottoming resistance for bigger impacts.

Colors Talon 1000X-4: Matte Abyss Black Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve: Pearl Red Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve: Pearl Red



MSRP Talon 1000X-4: $22,899 Talon 1000X-4 FOX Live Valve: $24,899 Talon 1000R-4 FOX Live Valve: $25,899



Available: February

Info 2024 Honda Talon 1000X

2024 returning two-wheel models

For riders who prioritize performance on the pavement, the iconic CBR1000RR, CBR600RR and CB1000R return for the 2024 model year. Introduced last year, the retro-inspired SCL500 “scrambler”-style model is back and available in a new color. In addition, the approachable PCX scooter continues to offer affordable, efficient and convenient transportation for urban dwellers.

The top-selling CRF300L, CRF300LS, CRF300L Rally, XR650L and XR150L all return for the new model year. Also boasting on- and off-road capability, the Trail125 continues to deliver a fun, approachable and nostalgic riding experience. Rounding out the announcement are the highly specialized Montesa Cota 4RT models, offering premium performance for trial riders of all skill levels.

CBR1000RR

Thanks to its precise cornering, instantaneous acceleration and braking capabilities, the CBR1000RR superbike embodies Honda’s “Total Control” design philosophy, offering a remarkably connected feel to the pavement. The model is available with ABS or conventional brakes.

Color: Grand Prix Red

MSRP CBR1000RR ABS: $16,999 CBR1000RR: $16,699



Available: March

Info 2024 Honda CBR1000RR

CBR600RR

For riders seeking a responsive, exciting ride that excels on the track or the street, Honda’s CBR600RR delivers. A high-revving inline four-cylinder engine is paired with high-performance Showa suspension and a light-handling chassis for ultimate precision and connection to the pavement. Backed by eight World Supersport titles (nine if you count its CBR600F predecessor), and offered in ABS and non-ABS versions, the CBR600RR is a proven platform that continues to perform.

Color: Grand Prix Red

MSRP CBR600RR ABS: $13,199 CBR600RR: $12,199



Available: February

Info

CB1000R

The understated, blacked-out styling of Honda’s CB1000R is complemented by a powerful 998cc engine, nimble handling and a comfortable, upright riding position. Well-suited for everything from spirited canyon rides and daily commuting to coffee shop runs, the streetfighter is versatile and sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

Advertisement

Color: Black

MSRP: $12,999

Available: February

Info 2024 Honda CB1000R

SCL500

“Scrambler”-style motorcycles have always been about freedom, versatility and expression. The SCL500 embodies these traits, along with a modern engine, chassis and braking performance, making it an ideal option for commuting, casual weekend outings or café cruises.

Utilizing the same 500cc parallel-twin engine found in the popular Rebel 500, this machine offers stylish, approachable performance in an affordable package. True to form, the upright riding position, flat seat, iconic rubber tank pads and high-mounted exhaust are a nod to ancestors of the SCL500, including the CL72 and CL77. Owners can personalize the machine with Honda’s wide range of accessories that tailor the SCL500 to specialized looks and riding experiences.

Colors Candy Orange Matte Laurel Green Metallic Matte Black Metallic



MSRP: $6,799

Available: April

Info 2024 Honda SCL500

PCX

Honda’s PCX offers comfort, efficiency and convenience and is the ultimate tool for navigating urban environments. The PCX is approachable and fun, boasting Honda’s legendary reliability and ease of ownership.

Color: Matte Brown Metallic

MSRP: $4,249

Available: April

Info 2024 Honda PCX

CRF300L

Equally suitable for around-town jaunts and getting off the grid on remote trails, the Honda CRF300L is a jack-of-all-trades that captures the essence of a dual-sport machine. Praised for its ease of ownership, approachable performance and unmatched reliability, the CRF300L serves as a perfect entry point for those who are new to off-road riding with its smooth, linear power and plush suspension. The model is available in both standard and ABS versions, as well as a “low-seat” ABS version.

Colors CRF300L ABS: Red CRF300L: Red CRF300LS: Swift Gray



MSRP CRF300L ABS: $5,749 CRF300L: $5,449 CRF300LS: $5,749



Available: April

Info

CRF300L Rally

The CRF300L Rally builds upon the CRF300L platform with comfort-focused enhancements like a frame-mounted windscreen, hand guards and a high-capacity fuel tank. The CRF300L is for those who seek an affordable entry to the ADV world or just an approachable, comfortable commuter.

Color: Red

MSRP CRF300L Rally ABS: $6,499 CRF300L Rally: $6,199



Available: April

Info 2024 Honda CRF3000L Rally

XR650L

The XR650L stands the test of time with its simple, no-frills design and relentless dependability. Backed by an incredible record of success in Baja, this dual-sport icon has amassed a loyal following of enthusiasts around the globe since its introduction in 1993. The model is capable in the dirt and can also serve as an affordable means of transportation around town. The XR650L’s powerful combination of rugged versatility, rock-solid reliability and remarkable value have established it as a mainstay of Honda’s dual-sport lineup.

Color: White

MSRP: $6,999

Available: March

Info

XR150L

Value-focused and versatile, the XR150L makes the dual-sport motorcycling experience more accessible than ever. With a budget-friendly price tag, efficient fuel economy and approachable ride characteristics, this do-all machine is a capable around-town commuter or campground companion. The XR150L is outfitted with features like a rear cargo rack and electric starter but maintains the rugged simplicity for which the XR family of motorcycles is known.

Colors Black White



MSRP: $3,099

Available: February

Info

Trail125

As a nod to the Trail 90 and Trail 110 of the 1960s, Honda’s Trail125 embraces a timeless, classic aesthetic while maintaining the approachable, versatile nature of its predecessors. Its authentic vintage styling is contrasted by state-of-the-art fuel injection, an electric starter, disc brakes and front-wheel ABS. This nostalgic miniMOTO can thrive in urban environments and venture past the pavement’s end for casual off-road adventures.

Colors: Turmeric Yellow

MSRP: $4,099

Available: March

Info 2024 Honda Trail125

Montesa

Since 2007, only one motorcycle platform has captured the FIM World Trials Championship crown – meet the Montesa Cota 4RT. Built with the singular focus of conquering the most challenging terrain in the world, the Montesa Cota 4RT models represent the pinnacle of trial technology. Developed and proven at the highest level of competition by 34-time Trials World Champion Toni Bou, the Cota models benefit from top-shelf Showa suspension, programmed fuel injection and a dual-map ECU to adapt to changing riding conditions. Between the competition-ready 4RT301RR and the standard 4RT260R, riders of any skill level can benefit from the performance of the Cota models.

Colors Montesa Cota 4RT301RR: White; Red Montesa Cota 4RT260R: Red



MSRP Montesa Cota 4RT301RR: $11,899 Montesa Cota 4RT260R: $9,299



Available: February

Info