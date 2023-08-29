Honda reveals 2024 small-displacement ATV models

Honda has revealed that its three smallest ATV models will return for the 2024 model year, and that they’ll be offered in vibrant new colors. Both the returning FourTrax Recon multipurpose ATV and the TRX250X and TRX90X sport ATVs are small but capable.

The two TRX sport models have welcomed legions of enthusiasts to the off-road world, while the FourTrax Recon utility model (available in two trim levels) mixes in the capability for getting work done. All three are designed and produced in the U.S., and they boast Honda’s legendary durability and reliability, proving that performance and aptitude are possible without breaking the bank or occupying a large footprint.

FourTrax Recon

Lightweight but heavy-duty, the FourTrax Recon is the smallest offering in Honda’s multipurpose ATV lineup. From hauling heavy loads around the farm, to tackling hills and obstacles on the trail, the 229cc engine is remarkably capable and delivers impressive torque, and it’s paired with a compact chassis that is well-suited for accessing tight areas. An available Electric Shift Program transmission (ESP) provides push-button shifting, while the standard version uses a traditional foot-shift gearbox. Renowned for its reliability and versatility, the Recon is always ready for the task at hand.

The Honda FourTrax Recon is lightweight but heavy-duty and the smallest offering in Honda’s multipurpose ATV lineup. Photos courtesy of Honda

MSRP: FourTrax Recon: $4,799 FourTrax Recon ES: $5,049

Color: Avenger Red; Black Forest Green; Krypton Green

Available: September

TRX250X

Purpose-built for enjoying the great outdoors, Honda’s TRX250X is an ideal option for new and experienced riders alike, thanks to its smooth power and superb ride quality. Whether the goal is climbing hills, negotiating technical terrain, or just enjoying a relaxing double-track cruise, the 229cc engine delivers manageable power throughout the rev range. Honda’s exclusive SportClutch eliminates the concern of stalling, while retaining the experience of operating a manual clutch. The TRX250X boasts a combination of comfortable, long-travel suspension and a balanced, lightweight chassis, translating to a confidence-inspiring ride and nimble-yet-predictable handling on the trail.

Whether the goal is climbing hills, negotiating technical terrain, or just enjoying a relaxing double-track cruise, the 229cc engine in the TRX250X delivers manageable power throughout the rev range.

MSRP: $5,399

Colors: Nitro Red; Solstice Orange

Available: September

TRX90X

Everyone remembers the joy and excitement of their first ride, and for many off-road enthusiasts, that memory was delivered by a TRX90X—the approachable sport ATV that’s designed to help new enthusiasts build confidence and master the fundamentals of off-road riding. A semiautomatic transmission allows riders to learn the skill of shifting without the complication of operating a clutch, and a throttle limiter enables power regulation depending on the phase of the learning process. Plus, the TRX90X boasts legendary Honda build quality, reliability, and ease of maintenance, giving youngsters and their families peace of mind as they enjoy the outdoors.

The TRX90X’s semiautomatic transmission allows riders to learn the skill of shifting without the complication of operating a clutch, and a throttle limiter enables power regulation depending on the phase of the learning process.

MSRP: $3,499

Colors: Nitro Red; Solstice Orange

Available: September