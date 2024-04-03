During a recent South Carolina State House ceremony, the Honda Talon sport side-by-side was named the “Coolest Thing Made in SC,” the top award in the third annual South Carolina Manufacturing Madness contest. The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance organized the contest, which ran for four weeks, and the public voted on 166 nominated products produced in the state.

“Everyone at American Honda is thrilled for this recognition, particularly given the caliber of the competition,” said Travis Lee, site lead at Honda South Carolina Manufacturing. “Thank you to those who voted for Honda. In voting for Talon, you’re really voting for our most important asset—our associates. Without them, an award like this would not be possible, so thank you to the team in Timmonsville for all you do.”

Pictured left to right are South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Site Lead of Honda South Carolina Manufacturing Travis Lee. Photos courtesy of Honda

Honda South Carolina Manufacturing (SCM) celebrated 25 years of building powersports products in July 2023, having begun production of ATVs in 1998. SCM employs over 1,000 associates and is the exclusive global production home of Honda side-by-side vehicles, including the Pioneer multipurpose series and Talon sport models. Over the past quarter of a century, SCM associates have produced more than 3.8 million powersports products in Timmonsville.

“We’re very proud to build the Honda Talon in Timmonsville,” Lee continued. “We look forward to many more years of manufacturing popular—and cool—powersports products in South Carolina.”

At the third annual South Carolina Manufacturing Madness contest, Honda South Carolina Manufacturing associates are pictured with Travis Lee.

Since it debuted for the 2019 model year, Honda’s Talon line has succeeded in both sales and racing, with class wins in the Baja 1000, Mint 400, the CHAMP short-course series and more. Available in seven different configurations, including four two-seaters and three four-seaters, the Talon family features first-in-category technology like a high-tech automatic dual-clutch transmission and i-4WD.

Honda Talon 1000 R