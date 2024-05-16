Best-In-Class nomination form opens for 2024 dealerships

Powersports Business has opened the 2024 Best-In-Class nomination form and invites industry people to nominate dealerships for their exceptional performance in specific departments. Nominate a dealership today so we can recognize its best practices and accomplishments in a specific department or segment of operations!

Any dealership that offers new and/or pre-owned unit sales is eligible for the Best-In-Class Dealership Awards. Nominators can be from any company or organization that does business in the powersports industry (dealership owners/operators/staff, OEM and distributor sales reps, etc.).

We will recognize these dealerships at the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference during the Awards Ceremony. Visit the Powersports Business Accelerate website to register to join us in Charlotte, North Carolina, January 19-22, 2025.