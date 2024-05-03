Welcome to the May digital edition of Powersports Business.

PWCs are one of the standouts in the marine market, but with supply going back to pre-Covid levels, the segment is back to seasonal trends.

Broward Motorsports expanded to its sixth location on the Southeastern Coast of Florida on August 1, 2023. “This store brings a robust culture with it,” says Anthony Bruno, general manager of the dealership.

In this month’s Coffey’s Corner, Melissa talks to Candace McLerran, marketing manager of Javelina Harley-Davidson, about how they plan a successful event.

According to the 2024 Pied Piper PSI Internet Lead Effectiveness (ILE) Study, which measured responsiveness to internet leads coming through powersports dealership websites, Indian motorcycle dealerships ranked highest. But the industry’s average ILE performance declined over the past year.

Brendan’s column highlights how elevated inventory levels and a weak economy may be coming home to roost. The rebate season will begin this summer.

Contributing writer Glenn Hansen spent a day riding the new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 motorcycles at the company’s press event in Spain in January. He thinks these bikes will fit many different riders (and he’s 6’ 2”).

Finally, Contributor Jessica Shine takes us to Ireland for a factory tour of Quad-X, a maker of agricultural equipment for ATVs and UTVs.