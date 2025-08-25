Latest Issue
September 2025
The September issue of Powersports Business has arrived!
This issue examines the lessons that powersports dealers can learn from automotive processes, reviews Q2 results that show sales declines with some bright spots, and highlights Capital Powersports’ rapid growth trajectory under new leadership. We also celebrate Motorcycle Mall’s 50th anniversary in New Jersey, highlight Polaris’ new sub-$10k UTV and 40th anniversary of their first ATV, and cover more dealer-focused news and insights.
Highlights of the September 2025 issue of Powersports Business include:
- Harley’s Leadership Turnover
- KTM Restarts Production
- OEMs That are Winning and Losing
- Financial Implications Under OBBB
- Capital’s Fast Growth Track
- And more!