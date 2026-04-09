CPD, YCF Motorcycles expand focus on entry-level segment

Central Powersports Distribution and YCF Motorcycles have officially launched a new strategic partnership aimed at expanding dealer access to pit bikes and entry-level motocross models across the U.S.

The agreement follows more than a year of planning and is designed to pair CPD’s growing dealer network with YCF’s lineup of youth-oriented and entry-level machines. (Photo: CPD)

The agreement follows more than a year of planning and is designed to pair CPD’s growing dealer network with YCF’s lineup of youth-oriented and entry-level machines — a segment that continues to see increased demand from first-time riders and recreational users.

As part of the rollout, YCF has appointed Robert Arnold as a U.S. sales associate. (Photo: YCF USA)

As part of the rollout, YCF has appointed Robert Arnold as a U.S. sales associate. Arnold, a longtime YCF dealer, will work directly with CPD dealers to support onboarding, product education and retail growth at the store level.

“This collaboration brings together a strong dealer network and a proven product lineup,” says Mark Berg of CPD. “The addition of Robert Arnold brings real-world experience and product knowledge that will be key as we roll this program out across our dealer network.”

The partnership reflects continued momentum in the entry-level powersports category, where affordability and accessibility are driving new customer acquisition. For dealers, the addition of pit bikes and smaller-displacement motocross units can serve as a gateway to long-term customer relationships and future unit sales.

With the partnership now in place, CPD and YCF say they will focus on expanding dealer adoption and building brand presence in a competitive but growing segment of the market. (Photo: YCF/Facebook)

With the partnership now in place, CPD and YCF say they will focus on expanding dealer adoption and building brand presence in a competitive but growing segment of the market.