NPDA shakes up leadership ranks to support events, membership expansion

\The National Powersports Dealer Association announced April 6 a strategic leadership transition designed to support the continued growth of both the DealerConnect event and its expanding membership base.

Tigra Tsujikawa, who has served as NPDA’s membership and marketing director since September 2023, will transition into her new position as events director. In her new role, Tsujikawa will focus on elevating NPDA’s DealerConnect event, strengthening industry engagement, and scaling its impact across the powersports community.

“Tigra has been instrumental in building the NPDA’s membership and marketing foundation,” says Jayson Davis, chairman of the NPDA. “As DealerConnect continues to grow, it requires dedicated leadership. Tigra’s experience, relationships, and vision make her the ideal person to take the event to the next level.”

In her new role, Tsujikawa will focus on elevating NPDA’s DealerConnect event, strengthening industry engagement, and scaling its impact across the powersports community. (Photo: Tigra and NPDA founding member, Gail Worth/Staff photo)

As part of this transition, NPDA is launching a search for a new membership and marketing director. The position would focus on driving membership growth, strengthening partner relationships, and expanding the association’s reach.

“This move reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the organization,” adds Davis. “We’re investing in both our flagship event and our core mission — supporting and growing a strong, connected dealer network.”

The new membership and marketing director will also play a key role in expanding NPDA’s footprint, leading sales-driven membership initiatives, and enhancing engagement with dealers and industry partners.

For more information about NPDA and upcoming opportunities, visit npda.org.