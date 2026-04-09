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HISUN expands Charles Kim’s role to chief product and marketing officer

The StaffApril 9, 2026

HISUN Motors USA has expanded the leadership responsibilities of Charles Kim, naming him chief product and marketing officer as part of a broader effort to align product development, brand strategy, and go-to-market execution across its dealer and retail channels.

Kim’s new integrated role is designed to improve coordination between engineering, marketing, and sales execution as HISUN grows across multiple channels. (Photo: HISUN Motors USA)

The move builds on Kim’s existing leadership in product development and platform strategy, bringing marketing and brand oversight under a unified structure as the company continues to scale its U.S. operations.

“Charles has been instrumental in shaping how we approach product, brand, and go-to-market strategy at HISUN,” says CEO King Dai. “This expanded role reflects the impact he’s had and supports our continued focus on building a more aligned and effective organization.”

Kim will now oversee product architecture, pricing, positioning, and customer experience, while continuing to lead development of new vehicle platforms. The integrated role is designed to improve coordination between engineering, marketing, and sales execution as HISUN grows across multiple channels.

According to Zegin Braun, HISUN USA’s national sales manager, the alignment is already delivering results.

“The alignment between product, positioning, and channel strategy has made a meaningful impact on how we operate,” Braun says. “Continuing to integrate marketing into that structure will further strengthen execution.”

Kim brings more than 20 years of experience across product development, engineering, and go-to-market strategy. He previously co-founded Vialink Corp. and SEIZMIK, where he helped develop aftermarket product platforms and global sourcing strategies, and later served as Vice President of Innovation and Product Development at Nivel.

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In his expanded role, Kim emphasized the importance of integration as HISUN continues to grow.

“Bringing product and marketing together allows us to be more intentional in how we define our platforms, how we position them, and how we support them in market,” Kim adds. “The goal is to build a more connected and disciplined system.”

The leadership shift reflects HISUN’s ongoing evolution toward a more unified operating model, as the company looks to strengthen its position in the U.S. powersports market.

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The StaffApril 9, 2026

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