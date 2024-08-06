HISUN USA promotes Zegin Braun to national sales manager

HISUN USA recently announced Zegin Braun as its new national sales manager. Braun brings a wealth of experience from the motorsports and sales industries, including a background in Professional Motocross and Supercross and over a decade as a sports broadcaster covering major events like Arenacross and Monster Truck shows.

As national sales manager, Zegin Braun plans to engage directly with the dealer network, district sales managers (DSMs), and business development managers (BDMs) to ensure customers receive exceptional products and service. (Photo: HISUN USA)

“I am excited about the future of HISUN USA and our commitment to delivering top-notch products and unparalleled customer service,” Braun comments. “Together, with our dedicated team, we will continue to innovate and set new standards in the industry.”

With over 15 years in sales at Parts Unlimited and Tucker Powersports and eight years as director of inventory at a leading classic and exotic car consignment brokerage, Braun has demonstrated exceptional skills in both sales and inventory management. For the past year, he has been an integral part of the HISUN USA team as a district sales manager, working closely with the dealer network.

As national sales manager, Braun plans to engage directly with the dealer network, district sales managers (DSMs), and business development managers (BDMs) to ensure customers receive exceptional products and service. With exciting new products on the way, Braun says he is eager to lead HISUN USA toward further success.