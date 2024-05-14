Lawrence, Hampshire and Vialle claim Supercross titles

The American Motorcyclist Association awarded No. 1 plates to champions in three AMA Supercross classes on Saturday, May 11, at the 2024 AMA Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City.

Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence became the third rookie in AMA Supercross history to claim the 450SX championship, joining AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famers Ryan Dungey and Jeremy McGrath. Lawrence’s title is Honda HRC’s second 450SX victory in as many years.

Lawrence’s eight wins are the second-most all-time by a 450SX racer in their rookie season, trailing only Jeremy McGrath (10) in 1993. (Photo: AMA)

After entering the final round of the 2024 AMA Supercross season deadlocked at 186 points, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing R.J. Hampshire prevailed over Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Levi Kitchen in Salt Lake City to earn the 250SX West title. In the Eastern regional, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle captured his first AMA Supercross title to go along with his pair of MX2 World Championships in 2020 and 2022 after collecting two wins on the season.

“After another exciting season of racing, with down-to-wire title races, all of us at the AMA congratulate the 2024 AMA Supercross champions and their respective teams for a stellar campaign,” says AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “Jett Lawrence, R.J. Hampshire and Tom Vialle are exemplary individuals that have shown incredible grit and determination, and of course, fantastic racing skills, on their journey to their respective championships.”

“I think it hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but, I mean, we had times when we sucked really bad this year then also times when we weren’t too bad, so, [I’m] super happy for the team and doing it for them. They’ve been awesome. They’re family now and to give them another title is just the biggest ‘thank you’ to them… I couldn’t do it without the team around me. [There’ve been] so many hard moments that we’ve had that you can’t even put it in an interview, it’s just so long. I’m just super happy just for my family and the team and yeah, I’m just going to leave it at that because it’s too much.” Jett Lawrence, Team HRC

The 250SX West title race came down to the final round in Salt Lake City, with Kitchen and Hampshire knotted up entering the East-West Showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Needing to finish ahead of Kitchen to win the championship, Hampshire produced a second-place finish — clearing Kitchen in fifth-place — to earn his first-ever AMA Supercross title.

After a runner-up finish in the 250SX West class last season, Hampshire notched a trio of wins, while landing on the podium in seven races, en route to his elusive title.

In the 250SX Eastern Regional, Vialle outdueled Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan for the class crown. Vialle ended the campaign with 172 points, holding off Deegan by 4 overall points.

The Supercross Futures AMA National Championship also wrapped up in Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium, with Troy Lee Designs GASGAS’ Cole Davies winning in Utah and taking the title for the season.

The AMA also congratulates Jett Lawrence for earning Rookie of the Year in the 450SX class, as well as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer who was named Rookie of the Year in the 250SX class.

Souce: AMA Supercross