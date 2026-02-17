Turn 14 Powersports, the Owned Brands division of Turn 14 Distribution, has appointed Caitlyn Williams as Central regional sales manager.

In the role, Williams will oversee dealer development, regional growth initiatives and sales strategy across the company’s portfolio of house brands throughout the Central U.S. She will be based in Texas and collaborate with the company’s sales, marketing and brand teams to strengthen dealer support and expand market penetration.

Williams joins Turn 14 Powersports with OEM field experience at Segway Powersports and HISUN Motors, where she focused on dealer network expansion, wholesale revenue growth and in-territory brand development. According to the company, her work included opening new dealer channels, conducting retail training and supporting merchandising and event-driven sales activation.

“Caitlyn brings the perfect combination of energy, dealer-first mentality, and proven execution,” says Bob Schuetz, president of Turn 14 Powersports. “Her ability to build relationships, grow territories, and help dealers win aligns exactly with how we approach the market. We’re excited to have her leading our Central region and confident she will accelerate growth for both our dealers and our brands.”

During her tenure at HISUN Motors, Williams ranked No. 1 nationally in new dealer acquisition and sales growth, earning Sales Rep of the Year, Most New Dealers and Highest Sales Growth honors, the company said. At Segway Powersports, she supported dealer engagement initiatives, retail training programs and national event representation aimed at improving sell-through and brand visibility. She is also a former Women With Spark winner in 2024.

Turn 14’s Powersports Owned Brands team oversees product development, R&D, brand management and marketing for 11 accessory, parts and apparel brands serving on-road and off-road segments, including Answer, Biker’s Choice, BikeMaster, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper, QuadBoss, River Road, Speed and Strength, Skid Lid and TwinPower.

Turn 14 Distribution operates as a national warehouse distributor serving the automotive and powersports aftermarket through a business-to-business model.