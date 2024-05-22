Segway announces changes to leadership team

Segway Powersports has added powersports industry veteran JJ Pecsok to its team as sales operations manager and Caitlyn Williams has transitioned to the field marketing manager role. Backed by a robust dealer support network and impressive year-over-year growth, the company shares Pecsok and Williams have already hit the ground running in their new respective roles.

Pecsok has been in the powersports industry for the majority of his life, racing motocross at a high level as an amateur before graduating to AMA’s professional Supercross and outdoor Motocross ranks. From there, he pivoted to a career in powersports, working for well-known brands like Fox Racing, Tucker Powersports, Greenger and others. In his new role as sales operations manager, Pecsok has been tasked with optimizing the sales experience for Segway dealers and improving the interface between departments, particularly in the after-sales support segment. In addition to enhancing operational standards, he will also work closely with Segway Powersports’ dealer group partners.

“Jason has put together a passionate, all-star team at Segway Powersports,” Pecsok shares about Jason Walling, Segway’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “Each person brings value in their own way. I’m excited to add my skill set to the group and help elevate the overall experience for our dealers and business partners. We’re going to accomplish great things together, constantly pushing the needle for our dealer partners and end consumers. The units are impressive; the quality, fit and finish, combined with power and technology. It’s as good as it gets. It’s fun selling products I believe in. Segway is that product for me.”

Caitlyn Williams grew up racing motocross before discovering her passion for the powersports industry. In her new role as field marketing manager, Williams brings a dynamic vision of how to help dealers develop their retail sales. This stems from her previous role at Segway, where she successfully administered sales growth in cooperation with the Eastern U.S. sales team. There, she’s been tasked with cultivating brand champions in dealerships and placing more consumers in Segway products. Now, she will be hitting the road to engage with dealer sales teams, organize open houses, lead demo events and attend trade shows, aiming to increase the Segway Powersports brand presence and increase market share.

“Over the past year, I’ve been part of the Segway Powersports sales team, where I’ve witnessed the remarkable growth of the company and our teams,” Williams says. “I’m excited to channel my passion for powersports, eager to contribute my energy and enthusiasm to help propel the Segway brand in the U.S. Being able to contribute to shaping the brand is a gratifying experience that fuels me. We’re just getting started!”

“I’ve worked with JJ before, and he will be a fantastic addition to our sales team,” says Gabriel Cruz, marketing director for Segway Powersports. “Likewise, moving Caitlyn to become our new field marketing manager will help further increase our nationwide presence at dealer and consumer events. Both will be vital to our sales and marketing teams to help achieve our strategic growth objectives.”