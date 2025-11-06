Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSegwayTop Stories

Segway showcases its full mobility ecosystem at EICMA 2025

The StaffNovember 6, 2025

Segway is showcasing its innovative powersports lineup at the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition from Nov. 4-9, including the debut of new off-road models and its intelligent communications platform.

Segway Super Villain
The Segway Super Villain and other off-road vehicles will be on display at EICMA 2025. (Photo: Segway Powersports)

Segway says its complete product lineup will be on display, featuring electric scooters and kick scooters, the Dakar Race Model X1000, and a comprehensive range of ATVs, UTVs, and side-by-sides from its powersports division. Through this diverse portfolio, Segway meets a broad range of consumer mobility needs — from daily commuting and urban convenience to recreation and off-road adventure.

At EICMA 2025, new model debuts include the Segway Super Villain SX20T 4, a flagship off-road vehicle that delivers race-grade performance, agile handling, and more than 250 hp. Also featured will be the Segway UT10 Pro HVAC, a versatile UTV that combines upgraded powertrain performance with all-weather comfort through its enclosed, climate-controlled cabin. Alongside these next-generation models, Segway Powersports will introduce the iFun System, an intelligent platform that transforms off-road journeys into connected, social adventures — enabling riders to capture highlights, communicate in real time, and share experiences seamlessly through the cloud.

“At Segway, we’ve always believed that innovation drives progress. Our presence at EICMA 2025 underscores our long-term commitment to intelligent mobility, our confidence in the global market potential, and our vision to lead the micromobility and powersports industries toward a smarter, more connected, and electrified future.” — Ethan Zhang, vice president of Segway Powersports.

Join Segway and view its powersports lineup at Hall 18, Booth A74 at EICMA 2025.

