Segway Powersports is putting its flagship sport side-by-side to the ultimate test. On August 15, the Segway Factory Racing team will take the new Super Villain SX20T into the grueling Vegas to Reno — a legendary 500-mile, point-to-point desert race known for punishing both drivers and machines.

Fresh off a successful run at the Silver State 300, driver Jacob Zuccone and co-driver Samantha Rode are ready for one of the toughest proving grounds in off-road racing. “We’ve put in countless hours dialing in the Super Villain SX20T,” says Zuccone. “Now it’s time to see what it can do in one of the most iconic races in off-road history. This race is no joke—it demands everything from both driver and machine.”

Segway is teaming up with Star Stream to give enthusiasts and dealers a unique look inside the race. Thanks to Star Stream’s “In-Motion Live Video” system powered by Starlink, viewers can watch the action unfold in real time—direct from inside the Super Villain SX20T as it blasts across the Nevada desert.

“Partnering with Segway Powersports to stream the Vegas to Reno race is next level,” says George Hammel, Star Stream founder. “Our goal is to put fans inside the action, and with Segway’s innovation and our tech, this will be a game-changer for off-road race coverage.”

Race details:

📅 August 15, 2025

🕥 10:30 a.m. PST

📍 500 miles across Nevada

🔗 Watch Live: www.segwaypowersports.us/live

Dealer Tip: Turn the race into a showroom event