Segway looks to inspire next generation of riders with K1 Speed partnership

The StaffSeptember 4, 2025

Micromobility and personal transportation manufacturer Segway announced that it is partnering with K1 Speed, the world’s largest indoor go-kart racing operator. 

Segway’s GoKart Pro 2 rides on the track at K1 Speed in Irvine, California. Segway will serve as the official sponsor of K1 Speed’s Junior and Teen Challenge Grand Prix leagues, while making its products more accessible to fans through sales on K1Brand.com.

The partnership makes Segway the official sponsor of K1 Speed’s Junior and Teen Challenge Grand Prix leagues. Segway vehicles will now be available to ride at K1 Speed racetracks, and its products will be available for sale at K1Brand.com.

“Segway’s partnership with K1 Speed perfectly reflects the company’s passion for performance, innovation, and inspiring the next generation of riders,” says Alex Connelly, head of emerging business development at Segway. “By bringing our products directly to K1 fans and powering the Junior and Teen Challenge GP leagues, we’re creating opportunities for more people to experience even more everyday thrills.”

Junior and Teen Challenge GP Powered by Segway

Every K1 Speed location runs year-long Challenge GP leagues, with the top three drivers in each age division earning a spot at their state championship. The top three finishers at the state level then advance to the U.S. Championship, held at K1 Circuit in Winchester, California. The 2026 Junior and Teen U.S. champions will receive a Segway GoKart Pro 2 as one of their prizes.

Purchase Segway GoKart Pro 2 directly from K1 Speed

Segway products are now available for purchase on K1Brand.com, including the Max G3 e-scooter, F3 commuter scooter, GT3 performance scooter, and the versatile GoKart Pro 2. This 3-in-1 device reaches a top speed of 26.7 miles per hour, transforms into a self-balancing scooter, and even connects to PCs as a racing game simulator for indoor racing.

