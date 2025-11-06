Keeway America expands 2026 lineup with three new models

Keeway America has announced three new models for the U.S. market: the Benda LFC700 muscle cruiser, the Benelli Tornado 550 mid-range sportbike, and the Keeway Shiny 50 urban scooter expanding its 2026 motorcycle and scooter lineup across multiple segments.

The LFC700 and Tornado 550 are expected to begin arriving at U.S. dealerships in early 2026, while the Shiny 50 is already shipping to dealers nationwide. Keeway America encourages dealers interested in securing early inventory to contact the company as planning for the 2026 riding season begins.

LFC700 cruiser

As Benda’s new performance flagship, the LFC700 highlights the brand’s engineering ambitions and bold design direction. Powered by an inline four-cylinder engine, the LFC700 features adjustable KYB suspension, a single-sided swingarm, a 310mm rear tire, and Brembo brakes with ABS.

Following the success of the Napoleon Bob 500, Chinchilla 500, and Chinchilla 300, the LFC700 positions Benda as a serious contender in the high-performance cruiser segment combining muscle, refinement, and advanced electronics, including a full-color TFT display with multiple riding modes.

Benelli Tornado 550

Benelli’s Tornado 550 brings the brand’s racing DNA into the mid-range sport category, pairing a 554cc parallel-twin engine with Marzocchi suspension and a full Brembo braking system. The bike features a large Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, sculpted bodywork with integrated lighting, and premium componentry throughout.

Building on the strength of Benelli’s U.S. lineup, including the TNT135, Imperiale, and TRK 702 series, the Tornado 550 signals a renewed focus on the brand’s sporty heritage and modern performance identity.

Keeway Shiny 50

The Shiny 50 adds a practical and stylish 50cc option to Keeway’s growing scooter family, joining models like the Versilia 150, Vieste 200, and Sixties 300i. Powered by a 49.4cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine with automatic CVT transmission, it offers an approachable ride for urban commuters.

Features include full LED lighting, dual USB ports, built-in storage, and a lightweight design for easy handling. A front disc brake, rear drum brake, and telescopic fork/monoshock suspension complete the setup, combining classic design with modern convenience.

Dealer Takeaway

Keeway America’s expanded 2026 lineup strengthens its position in multiple key segments, including performance cruisers, mid-range sportbikes, and entry-level scooters, providing dealers with fresh product options across a wide range of riders and price points.

Keeway America is the exclusive U.S. distributor for Benelli, Keeway, and Benda motorcycles and scooters. The company supports a growing national dealer network with a lineup that spans entry-level commuters to high-performance motorcycles.