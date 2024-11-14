Benelli reveals new models at EICMA

Keeway America, the internal corporate-managed distributor for Keeway and Benelli motorcycles in the U.S., attended the 2024 EICMA show. Benelli revealed new models at EICMA, some with a foreseeable future in the U.S., and viewers shared their excitement.

Front and center on the Benelli stage was the all-new TRK 902 Xplorer. The presenters for the new Benelli models described the 2025 TRK 902 Xplorer as “more than a motorcycle, but a representation of Benelli’s past, present and future of innovation, passion and dedication.” Notable features of the new release are the visibly new platform design and the 904cc engine capable of 100hp and 66 ft-lbs of torque. The TRK902 Xplorer was shown in its Jungle Fog color scheme, boasting premium integrated fog lights, an adjustable windscreen, and 200mm of front and rear wheel travel. These features combined with the 22L tank give riders the confidence to explore the road less traveled.

Benelli teased the Tornado 500 last year in Milan, and this year, the upgraded Tornado 550 sat among the production models, poised to debut around the globe. The 2025 Benelli Tornado 550 sports a new 554cc parallel twin engine, creating an impressive 61hp and 40 ft-lbs of torque. The sculpted fairings are eye-catching. The bodywork is further accentuated by daytime running lamps on either side of the front projectors. Designed to resemble the canines of a lion, the running lights are a nod to the historic symbol of the Benelli Brand. The Tornado 550 dominates the road with Marzocchi forks up front and a matching mono-shock in the rear. Other premium features include dual Brembo brakes, integrated rear turn signals and a large Wifi and Bluetooth-enabled TFT display.

Benelli also released the versatile BKX300 and BKX300S. With riders looking to enter the adventure market in mind, the BKX is designed as a lightweight, all-around motorcycle, easy for any rider to maneuver on any surface. Both models utilize a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, creating ample power for the nimble platform. Both the road and trail versions allow the rider to fine-tune their motorcycle for specific needs by adjusting preload, rebound and compression damping on the front suspension, while the rear shock provides preload and rebound adjustability. The BKX300S is equipped with radial tires in a 17-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination, while the BKX300 maintains the same 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination as seen on Benelli’s larger adventure motorcycles.

The current Benelli lineup in the U.S. consists of:

2025 TRK 702 and TRK 702X- Benelli’s highly anticipated TRK platform update will make its U.S. debut in January 2025. For enthusiasts looking for a highly refined addition to their stable or their first adventure bike, the TRK 702 and TRK 702X are excellent options for a versatile and capable platform in the adventure segment. These models will be available for purchase in January. The TRK 702 has an MSRP of $7,899 and the TRK 702X has an MSRP of $8,499.

2025 Imperiale 400- Benelli’s timeless traveler, paying homage to Giuseppe Benelli’s Motobi Imperiale, is an inviting retro motorcycle riders will find easy to approach while offering a classic motorbiking experience. The Imperiale 400 has an MSRP of $4,899 and will be available in December.

2024 TRK 502 and 502X– The number one selling motorcycles in Italy, the Benelli TRK 502X and the TRK 502, have proven their tremendous value and are positioned for success in the U.S. These models are available now. The TRK 502 has an MSRP of $6,299 and the TRK 502X has an MSRP of $6,699.

2024 Benelli 302S– A sporty everyday machine, the friendly and capable 302S is a current favorite among Benelli enthusiasts. It is available now for an MSRP of $4,799.

2024 Benelli TNT 135– With its aggressive attitude and generous displacement, the TNT 135 mini moto is sure to put a smile on any rider’s face. The TNT 135 has an MSRP of $3,199 and is available now.