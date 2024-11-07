NIU Technologies announced a powerful over-the-air (OTA) software update for the XQi3 electric dirt bike at this year’s EICMA show. This update will significantly enhance the bike’s performance, making it a more formidable force on challenging terrains. The OTA update will be available immediately for the XQi3 Wild off-road dirt bike, and available in the coming weeks for the XQi3 Street version in the U.S. and Europe.

In addition to a significant price drop from $4,999 to $3,999, NIU’s OTA update boosts the XQi3’s total power output to an impressive 10.6 kW, improving top speed, acceleration, and overall ride dynamics. (Staff photo)

The OTA update boosts the XQi3’s total power output to an impressive 10.6 kW, improving top speed, acceleration, and overall ride dynamics. Riders will experience quicker 0-30 mph and 0-50 mph times, with top speed increasing from 47 mph to 50 mph. With an increase in continuous power output by 28% and “Boost Mode” power output by 36%, riders will reach the previous top speed of 47 mph over two seconds faster than before.

In addition to higher power output, the XQi3 benefits from improved low- to mid-range torque with the update. This enhancement ensures the bike excels not only on straightaways but also on rugged, unpredictable terrains. While the update for the off-road version will happen automatically through the NIU app, customers with the street-legal version can choose to update at their discretion, depending on their state’s legality requirements. Customers can also toggle back and forth between the updated version and the standard version while off-road and meet legal requirements when riding on the street.

“NIU is setting a new standard in two-wheeled electric mobility as one of the first manufacturers to significantly enhance our existing vehicles through advanced software updates,” says Benjamin McGill, director of North America at NIU Technologies. “We’ve listened to our riders and made an update which marks a significant leap in power and performance. Instead of requiring our users to invest thousands of dollars in aftermarket components, we provide these enhancements at no cost.”

To make the XQi3 even more accessible, NIU has also announced a price drop. The XQi3 Wild and Street will now retail at $3,999, reduced from an original price of $4,999, making it a highly competitive option in the dirt bike market.