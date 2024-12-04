Dust Moto unveils ‘Hightail’ electric dirt bike

Dust Moto has introduced the all-electric Hightail – punching above its weight class with 42hp and 660Nm of torque in a svelte sub-100kg (220 lbs.) package. The dirt bike offers a simplified user experience, compact chassis, swappable 4.4kWh battery pack, and whisper-quiet drivetrain. The company also says pre-orders are now fully refundable, with a $100 deposit.

“Teaching people to ride an electric dirt bike is easier; they pick it up more quickly, and without the noise, a lot more riding opportunities become available,” claims Colin Godby, founder and CEO of Dust Moto. “But the benefits of electric aren’t only for new riders. Suddenly, backyard tracks, urban areas, and natural sites with noise restrictions became accessible to riders that weren’t available with gas-powered bikes. The unrivaled agility and lack of maintenance means more time spent with a smile plastered across your face. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here, just amplify the experience for more people via the benefits of electric.”

Hightail Design

Founded in 2023, Dust Moto has developed the Hightail in partnership with Bloom, a Detroit-based manufacturing platform focused on electric vehicles. The collaboration is intended to bring Dust Moto’s vision to fruition within the U.S., supporting domestic craftsmanship and production.

The Hightail (known previously as Model_1) is priced at $10,950 and is available for pre-order in the United States with a $100 refundable deposit, with initial deliveries set for late 2025.

The partnership gives Dust unprecedented access to new capacities for domestic manufacturing, assembly, delivery, and servicing in Michigan, cementing Dust Moto’s commitment to be designed and built in America.

The Hightail is designed for performance and longevity and is equipped with a swappable 4.4 kWh battery, 42 horsepower, and 660 Nm of torque, offering riders up to two hours of continuous riding or approximately 35 miles ridden hard on a single charge.

The bike’s lightweight (<100kg) and compact design (2 in shorter wheelbase/less seat height than an average 250cc bike) increases maneuverability, creating a unique power-to-weight ratio that’s nimble, responsive and has been described as “telepathic” to rider inputs. With a 55dB quiet (about the volume of a typical conversation voice) custom electric drivetrain, more riding locations become possible while the bike’s maintenance schedule is radically simplified. Overall, Dust Moto envisions a riding experience that is far more immersive with the rider’s surroundings, enabling a stronger connection with the bike and other riders, aiming to create the ultimate fun machine.

Pricing and Availability

Dust Moto has taken an unconventional “build in public” approach, allowing backers and followers to view the design and engineering process firsthand. We spoke with the CEO in a Power Hour podcast earlier this year, and he says that they plan to build a dealer network sometime in the future after the initial model gets off the ground.

