Italian OEM launches two new models for the U.S. market

Fantic Motor will be expanding its global presence with the introduction of its performance-driven XE300 2-stroke and the XEF250 TL 4-stroke motorcycles to the U.S., the company says in an April 9 press release.

Fantic Motor’s expansion in the U.S. includes the performance-driven XE300 2-stroke and the XEF250 TL 4-stroke motorcycles. (Photo: Fantic Motor)

Fantic Motor, an Italian motorcycle and e-bike manufacturer with an existing presence in the U.S. as an e-bike seller and importer, will be expanding its U.S. commercial footprint with the release of its new line of motorcycles, expected to hit the American market the summer of 2025. The company says it will continue to develop additional models for future distribution in the U.S.

Fantic, most known for its racing heritage and passion for building performance motorcycles for competition, will make its debut on the U.S. market with the XE300. This design has an electric start, fuel injection, oil injection, 10 modes of traction control, a duel mapping switch, along with other unique, performance-driven items.

Joining the XE300 release will be the XEF250 TL, the ultimate racing starter for enduro trails, suitable for riders of all ages and experience levels. It has a liquid-cooled engine and electronic fuel injection, delivering the combination of power and ease-of-riding resulting from Fantic’s advanced technology.

Taking the lead in the U.S. is National Sales Manager Gary Hazel. His experience includes years of growing dealer networks and sales throughout the U.S. for other brands. He’s also recognized for having owned a nationally known dirt bike business, Thumper Racing Company. “I am thrilled and honored to join the Fantic brand. The foundation they have established is impressive, and I am excited to build upon the brand in the USA,” states Hazel.

Central Powersports Distribution (CPD) will handle all logistics from its Marshall, Texas, location. “With CPD’s expert support team’s knowledge of off-road OEMs like Reiju, AJP, and EM, Fantic is well-positioned to offer outstanding products and services to our dealer partners with CPD’s logistics, and I look forward to us delivering unparalleled value to the new Fantic partners and customers,” says Hazel.

Any dealer interested in becoming a Fantic dealer can begin the application process by visiting fanticmotorusa.com/dealer-inquiry. The company says the XE300 and XEF250 TL will be available in the U.S. market in late May to early June.