Italian e-bike line converts to traditional bikes, coming to U.S. market

Francesco Moser, Hall of Fame bicycle racer, has introduced the F-Moser product line of dramatically styled road and gravel bikes that offer riders the ability to swap from e-bike to traditional bike in less than five minutes. The Italian-designed and manufactured bicycles also feature carbon fiber frames, FSA electric motors along with high-end electronics and components throughout. The line of four road bikes and two gravel bikes will be available in the U.S. later this year.

"I've ridden many miles in my life, but few have been more enjoyable than the ones on this bike from Los Angeles to the Sea Otter Festival," Moser says. "This bike gives me the performance of a well-tuned road bike and allows me to go farther and recover faster. It's a wonderful bike for a rider who just can't get enough time on two wheels."

The F-Moser e-bikes can be converted to traditional bikes in less than five minutes. Photos courtesy of Fantic Motors

The F-Moser Dual Mode System allows a rider to switch from e-bike to traditional bike by removing the battery, which is enclosed in the carbon fiber frame, and replacing the motorized wheel with a typical rear wheel setup.

Each model uses an FSA HM1 Hub Motor with 42Nm and a battery with a capacity of 250 Wh. The FSA motor offers five levels of pedal-assist. Riders interact with a Garmin display and remote control. An additional 250 Wh battery can be placed in the bottle cage to offer additional range.

Moser designed the frame for endurance and increased comfort on a long-distance ride. He achieved this with a geometrical design featuring a more open steering angle and a longer wheelbase, combined with compact chainstays to maintain responsiveness.

All models are available in frame sizes small through XL. The road bikes are available in a black/silver color combination and a black/iridescent combo. Gravel models come in a Sage Green and Black design. Suggested retail on the F-Moser bicycles range from $6,675.95 to $12,650.95.

Moser, the winningest Italian bicycle racer of all time, dominated the bicycle world during his career in the 1970's and 1980's. He won the Italian national championship six times, the World Championship in 1977 and the Giro d'Italia in 1984. He is also known for his performance in the 1984 Hour Record, in which he set a world record by cycling 51.151 kilometers in one hour. Moser retired from professional cycling in 1987 and went on to become a successful businessman, with interests in wine production and bicycle design.

The F-Moser line is produced in partnership with Italy's Fantic Motors, known in the U.S. for its electric mountain bikes. Fantic e-bikes and F-Moser bicycles are distributed in the U.S. by Tucker Powersports.

