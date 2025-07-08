Powersports Business shares several aftermarket products, from seats to piston kits, recently released by Drag Specialties.

Seat performance Predator 2-up seats

Drag Specialties seats performance Predator 2-Up seat features a 6.5-inch driver support with unique styling and is made narrower up front for better leg clearance. The seating area is contoured for maximum comfort, with the rear portion measuring 9 inches wide for easy riding. The 3/16-inch thermoformed ABS seat base gives the perfect fit, while the carpeted bottom and rubber bumpers protect your bike’s paint. Available in smooth vinyl or smooth solar-reflective leather with automotive-grade vinyl sides. All seats include mounting hardware and are designed to fit 00-05 FXST/FXSTS, 00-17 FLST, 06-17 FLSTC, and FLSTN models. Made in the U.S. with a suggested retail price range of $399–$451.

Piston kits

Piston kits from Drag Specialties are cast aluminum alloy pistons that feature a coating that extends life and reduces friction allows for cooler running engines. Pistons are available in standard size, +0.005” and +0.010” with a 9.5:1 compression ratio and 3.498” bore. Kits include wrist pins and clips. They accept Hastings XL 1200 rings (available separately). Available for 86-03 XL883 when doing a 1200cc conversion with a suggested retail of $128.

Crank position sensor

Drag Specialties crank position sensor is the lifeline to the engine that detects the speed and position of the crankshaft and transfers that information to the ECM for proper fuel delivery and spark timing. This high-quality replacement sensor is for all 21-25 M-Eight Softail and Touring models. Replaces OEM# 32700144 and has a suggested retail price of $59.

O2 sensors

Drag Specialties’ new line of O2 sensors is engineered for seamless OEM replacement fitment and plug-and-play installation. Its fast light-off ceramic technology ensures rapid sensor activation at startup, helping maintain peak air/fuel ratios and reducing cold-start emissions. The corrosion-resistant, stainless-steel bodies and watertight sealed connectors are built to endure high-heat environments and road conditions and provide durability. Available for 10-16 Touring/Trike and 15-20 XG Street. Sold each with a suggested retail price of $87.

Mechanic stool

The Drag Specialties mechanic stool is the perfect addition for the shop or home. The Drag Specialties logo is displayed on the seat, which is supported by a highly polished, chrome-plated pedestal. The stool is 22 inches high. Some assembly required, and the suggested retail price is $122.