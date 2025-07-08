In a strategic move that reinforces its nationwide footprint and commitment to the Harley-Davidson brand, Scott Fischer Enterprises (SFE) has acquired two prominent Harley-Davidson dealerships in Wisconsin: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson and West Bend Harley-Davidson.

For powersports dealers and industry watchers, this acquisition signals a notable shift in the upper Midwest market as one of the nation’s most experienced and respected dealer groups steps into Harley-Davidson’s home turf.

Led by industry veterans Scott Fischer and John Greene, SFE brings more than 40 years of dealership expertise to the table. The Florida-based company is known for transforming traditional powersports stores into high-performing, community-driven destination dealerships.

“As long-time Harley-Davidson operators, we know what it takes to engage riders and elevate the dealership experience. Wisconsin is where the Harley-Davidson story began, and we’re honored to carry that legacy forward at these two iconic locations.” — Scott Fischer, founder and CEO of Scott Fischer Enterprises.

Strategic growth

With a deep history of buying, selling, and managing Harley-Davidson dealerships across the U.S., SFE plans to inject its customer-first culture, lifestyle branding, and operational efficiency into both stores. The company’s goal: transform the Milwaukee and West Bend locations into flagship destinations for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts throughout the region.

The Milwaukee Harley-Davidson store, located at 11310 W. Silver Spring Road, offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned motorcycles, full-service and parts departments, and an active events calendar. The West Bend Harley-Davidson, at 2910 West Washington St., features a robust MotorClothes section, award-winning service, and Riding Academy programming.

West Bend Harley-Davidson boasts a robust MotorClothes section, award-winning service, and a Riding Academy program. The store also announced that new GM Adam Gelzinis has joined the team. (Photo: WestBendHD/Facebook)

Both dealerships will continue to offer Harley-Davidson Riding Academy training, a priority for SFE’s long-standing commitment to rider safety and education.

Legacy

Founded in 1988, Scott Fischer Enterprises has evolved into a powerhouse in the powersports space, operating some of the top-performing Harley-Davidson locations in the country. Its focus on leadership development, employee engagement, and community involvement has earned national recognition — and positioned its stores for long-term success in a changing market.

Fischer, whose roots go back to his days managing West Coast Kawasaki and Harley-Davidson, has spent decades refining what he calls a “culture-forward” dealership model. It’s a strategy built not just around bike sales but around rider lifestyle, loyalty, and brand immersion.

“We’re not just selling motorcycles — we’re building communities,” Fischer adds. “Our vision for Milwaukee and West Bend is to create places where riders come not only to buy, but to belong.”

Our take

The acquisition is another example of experienced operators strengthening their presence through selective, brand-aligned growth. It also reflects Harley-Davidson’s broader focus on retail excellence, rider engagement, and lifestyle branding — particularly in core markets such as the Midwest.