Today’s top MotoAmerica racers will be joined by several motorcycle racing legends, including three-time 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey, during the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest on July 12 at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

Three-time 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey will be joined by nine other Legends on a lap of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on July 12. (Photo: MotoAmerica)

Rainey will be riding a custom-built Yamaha XSR900 GP, and will be joined by nine other racing legends for one lap around the track before the opening ceremonies.

Rainey says he’s excited to be back at Laguna Seca after so many years, and thanked his peers for the opportunity to make this an unforgettable event for him and the fans.

“I haven’t ridden at Laguna Seca since the Grand Prix in 1991. Now, 34 years later, to ride with these legends is a huge honor for me. These guys are all the best, and to have them riding together on this track is a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Rainey says. “They’ve all had a big impact on motorcycling, and they all have a premier place in the industry. And they’ve all helped me throughout my career as a rider and now with MotoAmerica. Thanks to all of them for making this a special event. Our fans are going to enjoy seeing the Legends on track.”

The legends set to join Rainey